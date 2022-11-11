3 Key Ingredients For Happy Relationships

By Virginia Clark — Written on Nov 11, 2022
What are the most important ingredients to create healthy and happy relationships? They are the same ingredients that will allow you to benefit in all areas of your life. The great benefit is that when you make the effort to cultivate these 3 qualities you will attract a man who will reflect them back to you.
Without these qualities, your relationships will be short-lived and full of drama. If these were easy to put into action there would be a lot fewer single people and a lot fewer divorces. It does take effort, but that's not a bad thing. When you get the benefit of a truly wonderful relationship it's especially sweet because you're getting the fruits of your labors.
RELATED: 'My Husband Has A Second Family. I Found Out On Facebook' — Woman Learns About Husband's Double Life
Here are the 3 ingredients you need for happy relationships:
1. Take responsibility for your thoughts and your actions
You are the person in charge of your life; no one else can live your life for you. You can't control what other people do but you can control how you react to them. You can no longer use the excuse that someone else's bad behavior excuses your own. If you find yourself stuck in negative thinking, which leads to negative action, only you can stop it in yourself. Be willing to take responsibility for your part in a relationship; don't get stuck in the blame game with your partner.
RELATED: ‘I'm Having Second Thoughts About Marrying My Boyfriend Because Of His Mother’
2. Be honest about who you are
Have the courage to be authentic with your man. If you pretend you're someone you're not to get a man to like you, eventually, you're going to be found out. Authenticity is the only thing you can maintain without effort. You will find that it feels so much better to be loved for yourself and not for an image you're trying to project.
RELATED: ‘My Sister Cheated With My Fiancé But She Still Wants To Be My Bridesmaid’ — Woman Seeks Advice Amid Wedding Drama
3. Always treat your partner with respect
Respect is fundamental to love. The key to bringing respect to your relationships is to first respect yourself. Respect implies equality; that you treat your partner as you would want to be treated. Respect is taking into account another person's happiness and their right to be who they are. Disdain is the opposite of respect and will kill any feelings of love.
Happy relationships just don't happen. Relationships are made up of two people who have done some work on themselves. Anyone can be in a relationship but only those who make it a priority and who are ready to stretch themselves will end up in happy relationships that last a lifetime.
Related Stories From YourTango:
RELATED: Fiancé Calls Off Wedding After Learning What Happened On Bride's Bachelorette Party
More for You:
Virginia Clark is a relationship coach with decades of experience. She's the author of It's Never Too Late To Marry: How to Have the Man and the Marriage of Your Dreams.
Sign up for YourTango's free newsletter!
YourTango may earn an affiliate commission if you buy something through links featured in this article.