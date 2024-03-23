Details About The Secretive Life Of Joe Rogan's Wife, Jessica Ditzel

Despite being together for over two decades and married since 2009, very little is known about Joe Rogan's wife. While he notoriously keeps most details about his personal life extremely private, Rogan has taken a few opportunities to gush about his wife, Jessica Ditzel.

Who is Joe Rogan's wife, Jessica Ditzel?

Ditzel was reportedly born on July 18, 1975, in Sugar Land, Texas, and is the daughter of Jeff Conrad Ditzel, who was a musician and a member of the popular Minneapolis band, Ditch Pickles. Not much information is available on where she grew up as a kid, however, it's believed she graduated from Doherty High School in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

Ditzel also later obtained a bachelor’s degree from California State University. After finishing university, Ditzel was reportedly signed by M Model Management and has worked for the Korean brand Wholesome.

Rogan met his wife Jessica while she was working at a bar.

During episode #1962 of The Joe Rogan Experience podcast featuring Eddie Huang, Huang and Rogan spend a few moments discussing Rogan's wife.

"I met her a bar," Rogan tells Huang in the clip.

In another podcast appearance, Rogan calls his wife a hard worker.

"She's very smart, and she works hard," he said. "She's a dedicated, disciplined person," he added.

Despite being vocally anti-marriage, Rogan married his wife Jessica in 2009.

The UFC commentator and standup comedian frequently voices his criticism of marriage on his podcast. After marrying his better half, Jessica Ditzel, Rogan revealed in a 2009 interview that the couple only got married because they had a child together.

“I had to [tie the knot]. Not really had to, but you know, she made a baby. [It’s] like ‘God alright, I’ll sign a silly legal contract.’ What she did was way more of a commitment,” Rogan admitted.

Yet, behind the scenes, he seems to be a devoted husband. Despite believing "marriage is dumb," as Rogan said in a 2015 interview, he's also gushed about his wife and has explained exactly what it was about her that convinced him she was the one.

"She's really nice, and she smart, and she's disciplined, and she's just a real good person, and she's very sweet to people." Rogan told his podcast guest. "She's kind," he added, explaining that "she doesn't have any evil in her."

That said, Rogan made sure to note that his love for his wife didn't exactly change his mind about marriage.

"A prenup? Of course," he said. "I’m ridiculous and dumb, but I’m not stupid.”

Joe Rogan's wife shares his sense of humor.

One might think being married to a professional comedian automatically means you stand no chance of being the funny one in the relationship. However, in episode #1962 of The Joe Rogan Experience, Rogan noted that his wife is more than capable of keeping up with his wit.

"She's easily as funny as me," Rogan explained to his guest, which he noted was extremely important to him. "If you're a comedian and the person you're with is not funny, that can be a bummer," Rogan said.

Luckily, it's not something he has to deal with in his marriage, as he explained that when they're out, it's often his wife who says "hilarious" stuff.

"She's got great timing," he said. "It's very funny."

Joe Rogan's wife had a daughter before they met.

Before meeting Rogan, Ditzel had a daughter named Kayja Rose with former H-Town lead singer Dino Conner. Unfortunately, Conner was killed in a car accident in 2003, but in a 2012 interview with Rosie O'Donnell, Rogan explained that he truly enjoyed stepping in as Kayja's "friend."

"She's an awesome kid," he told O'Donnell, who questioned if he found parenting Kayja, who was 15 at the time of the interview, challenging. "I've worked really hard on making sure that we talk to each other as openly as possible."

Rogan and his wife also have two daughters together.

In addition to his stepdaughter Kayja, Rogan shares two biological daughters with his wife Jessica: Lola, born in 2008, and Rosy, born in 2010. However, much like his relationship with Ditzel, it's unlikely that Rogan will share information about his daughters with the public any time soon.

"I do not think children should be developing in front of the world. I think that’s an insane amount of pressure. I think becoming famous in front of the world is an insane amount of pressure becoming a child," Rogan told his guest Chris Williamson in episode #2104 of The Joe Rogan Experience.

Joe Rogan and Jessica Ditzel live in Austin, Texas.

The couple currently lives in Austin, Texas, where the couple bought a luxurious country home for $14.4 million after leaving California. Their mansion is located alongside Lake Austin, far from the hustle of the city. According to Rogan, they decided to leave Los Angeles for Austin to be "somewhere in the center of the country, somewhere it’s easier to travel to both places and somewhere we have a little bit more freedom.”

He also noted that he wasn't a fan of how overcrowded Los Angeles is, leading to several negative effects that he believes are less pervasive in Austin.

