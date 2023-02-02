Joe Rogan's Biological Father & Sister Claim They Have Proof That He's Been Lying About Them For Years

Former fear factor host, UFC commentator, and creator of the podcast the Joe Rogan Experience, host Joe Rogan has spoken about his childhood and the identity of his biological father in the past.

Rogan never had anything kind to say about his father, and even launched several accusations against the man for abusing his wife among other family members he grew up with.

Now, it seems like Joe Rogan’s estranged father, Joseph Rogan Sr., has been given a platform in order to try and reach out to his famous son and tell his side of the story.

Who is Joe Rogan's dad?

The podcast host was primarily raised by his mom and stepdad and hasn't held back when it comes to criticizing his biological father.

Joe Rogan's father, Joe Rogan Sr, is a former New Jersey police officer.

The former police officer from New Jersey currently lives in his home in Kearny, New Jersey, not far from the city Rogan was born in, Newark.

The elder of the two Rogans has been largely absent from his son's life but is now attempting to address his son's claims about him.

A social media account called Fight Life Academy, otherwise known as FightLife LLC, has given Joe Rogan Sr. a platform on their TikTok page “@fightlifellc” in order to address the many claims his son has lodged against him and to ask Rogan for a one-on-one conversation.

Joe Rogan claims his estranged father was abusive during his childhood.

When he was seven years old, Rogan Jr. moved to sunny San Francisco with his mother, Susan Lembo — far from his allegedly abusive father who is now 80 years old.

He would later move to Florida before spending his high school years in Massachusetts.

Over a decade ago, a famous clip from an early episode of the Joe Rogan Experience shows Rogan talking about his father and the “damage” he caused him to grow up with.

“My real father was crazy. He was like a psychotic person who beat the f--k out of my mother, he beat the f--k out of my cousin,” he claimed. “He picked my cousin up by the hair and threw him.”

In an interview with Rolling Stone in 2015, he claimed “All I remember of my dad are these brief, violent flashes of domestic violence. But I don't want to complain about my childhood. Nothing bad ever really happened to me.”

He said that, although his father was generally kind to him, he still wanted nothing to do with him.

“I don't want to try to figure out what went wrong,” he said. “I don't hate the guy, I don't want to beat his a--. I just don't want to be involved with him, and I don't want to talk to him.”

“He was very nice to me, loved me. But he was super, super-violent, and he would have turned me into a f--king psychopath."

Joe Rogan's dad is now denying his son's abuse allegations.

Despite Rogan’s story and accusations, all these years later, Rogan Sr. decided that he would now try to speak to his son in order to set the record straight.

He's requesting a meeting with his estranged 55-year-old son to discuss their relationship.

“I gave you 25+ years, give me 25 minutes, that’s all,” Joe Rogan Sr. said in a TikTok video posted on December 21, 2022. “I’ll meet you halfway — I’ll go anywhere and meet you. Look me in my face and tell me I’m lying.”

During an interview with The Sun in September 2022, Rogan Sr. argued that if he was so evil, there would have been some kind of legal trouble to show for proof.

"When they left me, there was no police reports, no complaints against me, no restraining orders, nothing,” he told The Sun. “I took him every Friday for almost a year. Friday, Saturday and Sunday—he was with me.”

“I would go get him and I would watch him and take care of him. If I was the big bad wolf, they would have had a restraining order against me.”

He believes that Rogan’s mother deceived him, manipulated his thoughts, and got him to believe that he was an evil man who “smacks women” and “beats kids.”

“Joe, I think, was misled by the mother, but what he did was carry it on later in life,” Rogan Sr. claims in a TikTok. “You got me wrong, and you got my family wrong.”

One of Rogan Sr.’s daughters, Bridget Rogan Carselda, was sitting alongside her father and bashed her half-brother as well — accusing him of lying and not having any proof.

Not only that, but she practically threatened Rogan, claiming that she would unleash “pandora’s box.”

“I have a box, Pandora’s box, and if I open it Joe? Things would get really ugly, but see we don’t roll that way,” she explained. “Us psychopaths from New Jersey? We don’t roll that way.”

Rogan has yet to respond to his family member’s statements, but many people in the comments believe that he doesn’t need to.

“I definitely understand why Joe isn't in contact with his family,” one person wrote after seeing the video.

Many people believe that they’re also just after his money, now that he’s very successful, but Rogan Sr. says it isn't about the money.

“I’m on my way out," he told The Sun. "I’m 80 years old, I’m in the rearview mirror. But I would like to see him."

Considering Rogan’s previous statements, it’s unlikely that he’ll address the new videos and will continue to live his own life.

Isaac Serna-Diez is an Assistant Editor who focuses on entertainment and news, social justice, and politics. Keep up with his rants about current events on his Twitter.