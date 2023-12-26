3 Instant Clues He's Ready To Marry You

If these signs sound familiar, he's ready to commit to you.
Finding a guy who can string together a second date is hard enough. But, for many, finding a marriage-minded man seems impossible.
All you want is a man who isn't afraid of commitment and who wants to be with you, so why is it so hard? Maybe, it's because you're not looking for the right kind of guy, or you're missing the clues about the right kind of man who wants to marry you.
I want to share with you some clues that say a man is ready to get married and make a commitment.
Here are 3 clues he's ready to marry you:
1. He's smitten
He can't just like you; he has to be downright smitten. Men who are smitten will go to extraordinary lengths to be with you. You'll never have to question if he cares about you or not, and he shows you how much he loves you by his actions.
You may be surprised at how enthusiastic he is. You might even think he's over the top. However make no mistake, he is crazy about you.
2. He's about 10 years older
I know what you're thinking, but hear me out. This isn't a hard and fast rule. However, I've seen it work time and time again. Men your own age tend to be competitive with you. They're also often looking for someone to play with, not someone to build with.
Older men tend to be more focused on what they can give to you. They value you as a woman. They want to build with you because they know it makes life better. They're ready to settle down and get married, and they have more life experience and wisdom, so you'll always have something to learn.
3. He has a plan
A man with a plan is able to create a future. He knows he wants you and he does what it takes to make it happen. He will tell you what he thinks and ask you how you feel about it.
Please note: A man has to have a plan for himself before he can have a plan for you. Once he does, he's ready to share life with you.
The three clues are: he has to be smitten. This is non-negotiable. The more smitten the better. Ten years older is a good rule of thumb. However, it's not a hard and fast rule. Try it, you might like it. And, he has to have a plan for himself that includes you. A man with a plan is a man you can build with.
