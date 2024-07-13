14 Insanely Attractive Things Guaranteed To Drive Him Wild

While the list below will give you 14 different, flirty things to say to your man, I first want to show you a simple way to come up with your own. Think about what you like about your man. It could be his butt, his arms, his face, or even his feet. Take this and just let him know how it makes you feel. Try gently teasing your man with what you have planned for later. Make it intimate and hot.

Advertisement

Here are 14 insanely attractive things guaranteed to turn him on:

1. I love seeing you in a tight pair of jeans

There's nothing better than watching your man get dressed, especially in that pair of jeans you love on him so much.

2. There is something about seeing you...

do any kind of physical labor that is a massive turn-on.

Pexels / Tima Miroshnichenko

Advertisement

3. Seeing you right after a workout...

when you are all sweaty is incredible.

4. Looking deep into your blue/green/brown eyes makes me...

weak at the knees. Eye contact is insanely hot.

Pexels / Andrea Piacquadio

5. I need to get you home ASAP

Sometimes you're out to a family dinner with your man, when all you want is to be lazy in bed with them.

Advertisement

6. I wish we weren't out in public

I wish we were alone, know what I mean? (Give your man a sly smile when you say this.)

7. I can't wait to show you what I'm wearing...

I think you're going to like it!

8. If you behave until we are alone...

then I'm going to do something you will adore (again try smiling slyly when you say this).

9. I wish you could just hold me in your arms all day long

Sometimes you just want to forget your worries and stay in your favorite place, your lover's arms. But you have obligations and responsibilities to attend to.

10. I don't think there is anything hotter than...

looking at your face when you're concentrating.

Advertisement

11. That feels amazing

Nothing like a little encouragement to help your partner know what you like.

12. Kiss me

And don't stop. Ever.

13. Get on the bed, now

Nothing like a little demanding tone to make sure you get what you want.

14. I want to see...

what magic you can perform for me tonight (works perfectly as a text message!)

Advertisement

While a lot of people assume anything visual is what primarily turns on their partner, words, especially flirty ones, can go a long way. It's all about what you say and how you say it that can get your partner excited and hot. You don't have to be overly-poetic with your words — just make sure to compliment them, and tell them exactly what you want them to do to you later.

Sean Jameson is a writer, relationship expert, and creator of the Bad Girl's Bible.