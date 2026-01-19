If your wife uses these 11 phrases on a daily basis, you won the marriage lottery

Everyone dreams of finding the perfect spouse. Usually, it takes quite a bit of trial and error to figure out what you're looking for in a partner. It can feel impossible to find the right person, but you'll know you hit the jackpot when you find someone whose words match their actions. And for men, in particular, if your wife uses certain phrases on a daily basis, you won the marriage lottery.

Many variables make for a positive relationship. Sometimes, the words spoken by your partner mean more than you'd expect them to. Words of affirmation, or kind, thoughtful phrases said to one another, can transform a relationship for the best. For some, actions speak louder than words, but the impact of meaningful words shouldn't be underestimated.

1. 'I appreciate you'

Whether it's work or our personal lives, it can be hard not to get caught up in our daily routines. Unfortunately, sometimes, whether we mean to or not, we can forget to show appreciation to the people we care about most. But a good wife knows the importance of not only showing, but also verbalizing how lucky she feels to have you in her life.

According to Malini Bhatia, founder and CEO of Marriage.com, "Appreciation is a key to any relationship. Appreciating someone makes them feel good about what they do, and that it makes a difference to their lives. It makes them feel better about themselves, urging them to go on with new vigor, strengthening your relationship."

We can get into the habit of taking things for granted, no matter how much a person means to us. But a great woman is there to remind her husband how much she appreciates everything he does.

2. 'Thank you for all that you do'

In a long-term relationship, it's not uncommon for couples to grow used to the things our partner does for them. Whether it's making sure you have gas in your car or preparing coffee for you on a busy morning, sometimes we are prone to notice the things they don't do, rather than giving gratitude for the things they actually do.

But according to research from Harvard Health, couples who show gratitude to each other regularly tend to feel more positive towards one another, and have a genuinely happy relationship. It doesn't take much to say thank you, and a good wife knows this.

She understands that her husband does a lot for her and that it's important to say how she feels. Relationships can grow stagnant, but when a wife shows gratitude towards her husband, their bond becomes stronger.

3. 'Let's do this together'

You can grow used to having their partner around all the time. Sometimes, couples get into a routine where they either do their own thing or divide tasks and accomplish them at their own pace. While this can work well depending on the couple, it can also feel like the other person isn't prioritizing spending time with you.

As therapist Robert Taibbi explained, it's common for one or both partners to not feel heard by the other. Based on their partner's actions and words, they feel like their counterpart doesn't prioritize their relationship. But instead of getting into the routine of working as individuals, coming together to accomplish things can make you feel closer.

A wife who says "Let's do this together" is putting her partnership first. She knows they work great as one unit, and by doing tasks with one another, they're spending much-needed quality time together while still accomplishing what she wants to do.

4. 'I was wrong'

Whether it's "I take full responsibility" or "I was wrong," if your wife uses these phrases on a daily basis, you won the marriage lottery. Because nobody is perfect and everyone messes up, she makes it a point to admit her errors as a way to strengthen the bond.

Admitting we are wrong can feel impossible. We have such strong egos that it's hard to say the words. But a wife who is comfortable admitting she was wrong, and does so often, will make you feel like you married the right person.

"Our ego, or sense of self, becomes attached to being right in the same way it becomes attached to various roles, groups, and identities. Being right allows us to feel superior to others whereas being wrong makes us feel inferior," explained licensed psychologist Mike Brooks. "When our sense of self, our psychological projection of who we are, is being threatened, we defend — or even go on the attack. Right or wrong, win or lose, it becomes a zero-sum game."

5. 'You work so hard'

We grow accustomed to the life our partners provide for us. Whether that's financially or through the housework they do, it can become something we expect instead of something we are grateful for.

A good wife will always remind her husband that she's thankful for all that he does. She knows that he works hard, and often tells him how much she appreciates it. By reminding her husband how hard he works, she's providing emotional support that's so essential in a happy, healthy marriage. When you feel supported and appreciated for all you do, it makes all the hard work feel worth it.

6. 'I'm proud of you'

We need to celebrate our partners' accomplishments. Big or small, showing support is key to a happy relationship. And whether she says "I'm proud of you" or "I admire your dedication to this," if your wife uses these phrases on a daily basis, you won the marriage lottery.

Telling your partner that you're proud of them goes a long way. It's a positive boost to their self-esteem. Just saying these simple words can make a man feel amazing, and helps him realize that his wife sees his efforts and appreciates them.

It doesn't need to be a promotion at work or a completed project at home; telling a man that you're proud of him for the little things makes him feel good. He not only feels loved and supported, he also knows his wife is beaming with pride over him.

7. 'Let's talk this through'

Some women are guilty of giving their husbands the silent treatment. This lack of communication only further harms the relationship. As psychologist Kia-Rai Prewitt explained, "[The silent treatment] can lead to a lot of confusion and self-doubt. You may question yourself, especially if you don't know why you're getting the silent treatment."

But if a man has a partner he can count on to talk through the hard things with, he knows he has lucked out. Having open and honest conversations, no matter how hard it is, makes for a stronger relationship. Not only will a wife use this phrase when she's facing conflict, but she will extend this offer when he's going through something tough.

Maybe he needs to make a serious decision at work. If that's the case, she'll be his sounding board, letting him bounce ideas off of her while she tells him what she thinks.

8. 'You're so funny'

Compliments are incredibly powerful and go a long way in relationships. They build relationships and improve communication between partners, as well as motivate people to improve. And when a man has found the right woman, he will know by how often she doles out loving, sincere compliments for no reason other than wanting to express her gratitude.

Keeping a sense of humor in a relationship is important. It can diffuse tense situations and lighten the mood. When a woman is happy to have a funny husband, she will let him know. It's not only to boost his self-esteem with a compliment, but it's a token of appreciation for what he brings to the relationship.

9. 'I love our time together'

In a marriage, it can be hard to find time for one another. Whether it's raising kids or balancing work and life, couples can get too caught up in their daily routines. If a woman takes the time to prioritize her partner, it goes a long way. And if a husband is being told how much his wife loves spending time with him, it will make him feel good.

Whether she says "I love our time together" or "You make my life so enjoyable," if your wife uses these phrases on a daily basis, you won the marriage lottery. She understands how essential quality time is in a relationship, because for that connection to grow, couples need to put their partner first.

10. 'You make everything look so easy'

Whether it's balancing a stressful job or keeping up with the kids at home, both a husband and wife are always juggling multiple balls at once. Although we often talk about how much women struggle to balance their tasks, men do as well.

It can be helpful for a husband to hear how well he's doing in life, especially when he's having a hard day and questioning why he went into a certain career path or made specific decisions along the way. A wife can show her appreciation by commenting on how easy he makes it all look, all as a way to make him feel special.

11. 'Let's go on a date'

Society has put a lot of pressure on men to not only take women on dates, but to plan them from start to finish. But when a wife plans a night out, it makes her husband feel special and loved. When a wife takes control, they have a different experience. She will come up with ideas that he may not have thought of, and it adds variety to the relationship.

As behavioral analyst Wendy L. Patrick pointed out, "Couples that want to keep the romantic fire burning can regularly fan the flames through smart strategy in planning quality couple time. The ability to appreciate the power of shared recreation helps to explain why some couples flourish."

Haley Van Horn is a freelance writer with a master's degree in Humanities, living in Los Angeles. Her focus includes entertainment and lifestyle stories.