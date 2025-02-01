People Who Respect Single Parents Never Use These 11 Cringeworthy Phrases

Being a parent is a tough job. Being a single parent is even tougher. Whether they are part of a "conscious uncoupling" or far removed from their partner, single moms, and dads have to take on all the tasks of a two-parent household — cooking, carpooling, cleaning, etc. — without any extra help, and with a smile on their face.

Their job is only made more difficult when they are forced to endure a series of somewhat ignorant comments from strangers and peers. If you want to respect a single parent, try refraining from some of these remarks.

People who respect single parents never use these phrases:

1. 'Baby daddy' or 'baby mama'

Dad or Mom means the same thing, and don't sound so stupid.

2. 'I can relate, my partner travels for work all the time'

Sorry folks, but that's not the same thing.

3. 'Did you try to make it work'

No. I called the divorce attorney after our first fight over dirty dishes.

4. 'Your poor kids have to grow up without a positive male role model'

Between their grandfathers, uncles, teachers, and their father, I think they'll be okay.

5. 'It's a shame, kids need both their parents'

Would you say that to a single parent whose partner passed away?

6. 'It must be nice to get a break from the kids now and then'

You're right. It's so nice to hear my kids cry because they're sick of being shuttled between houses every week.

7. 'You're so lucky you don't have a partner to fight with'

Believe it or not, divorced and estranged couples can still fight.

8. 'Your kids are going to have some serious relationship issues'

Oh, I'm sorry. I didn't see the crystal ball in your hands. Please, tell me more about my children's futures.

9. 'Just make sure you don't have another kid'

You too! I wouldn't want anyone else inheriting your stupidity.

10. 'How do you afford it?'

By working my butt off every day of the week!

11. 'Oh, come on, being a single parent isn't that hard'

Really? Would you like to try it?

Leah Rocketto is an editor and freelance writer who has written and edited for INSIDER, Romper, Bustle, Womans Day, and POPSUGAR.