Not every relationship is going to last. Time passes, people change, and so do their dynamics. A couple might’ve been as close as can be in the beginning, only for one partner in the end to throw that all away.

The best you can do is watch for the quiet signs someone is ready to check out of the relationship. Looking out for phrases like these is a great place to start.

When a partner answers deep quetions with phrases like these, they're likely already checked out:

1. ' Yeah, sure. Whatever you want'

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Relationships are meant to be built on closeness. Imagine one partner asks another partner about their upcoming vacation, where they want to go and when. Usually an engaged partner has an opinion.

When someone says "whatever you want" about something big and expensive like that, the response shows a lack of emotional investment. Sure, the partner might simply be uninterested in the small details of the big vacation, but they should at least be a little engaged or else they might be getting ready to leave.

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2. 'I don't have an answer for that'

Couples are bound to argue. Some people respond by withdrawing, making it seem like they're trying to deescalate the situation. Sometimes they are, yes. But when they're being asked a deep question like, "Where do you imagine our relationship going in the next few years?" and they respond with, "I don't have an answer for that," something is wrong.

When a relationship is on the brink of failure, a checked out partner might exhibit what the Gottman Institute calls the Four Horsemen: criticism, contempt, defensiveness, and stonewalling. So if a partner is overly defensive or stonewalling, like in this answer, it probably means they’re fed up with the relationship.

3. 'You and I are just really different'

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Partners don't have to agree on everything and not everybody has the same opinions. In fact, they shouldn't. But a good relationship means listening to each other’s ideas and respecting each other’s thoughts even if they might not entirely agree or feel the same.

But there are some things that all couples should’ve established in the beginning of their relationship, the deepest things like kids or religion. So, if a partner asks their significant other “How many kids do you want?” they should be able to have a conversation where there's at least shared mutual respect.

If these deep topics come up and, instead of compromising, or at least respectfully listening, a partner just says "you and I are just different" it's a sign they're already checked out.

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4. 'Let's not get into this'

You don't always have to be in the mood for a deep talk, but you do need to be sometimes.

When a partner becomes checked out, they’ll dodge deep issues pretty much every time they come up. While their partner wants to hear their side and understand what the problem is during an argument, the checked out partner would rather distance themselves further. Not only is it a way to avoid emotional vulnerability, but it’s also a way to escape the discussion entirely.

This is a bad sign for the relationship.

5. 'It's not the same anymore'

Imagine a wife talking to her husband and she's so excited that she’s jumping up and down, barely able to contain her joy. She tells him, “Guess what? I’ve got another date night planned for us. Aren’t you excited?”

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Instead of sharing her joy, her husband simply looks disinterested and he bluntly tells her, “It’s not the same anymore" or "our relationship just isn't fun". Yes, it's normal for the initial spark that two people had for each other can begin to fade a bit, but when both partners are invested, they try.

If a partner falls out of love, they might not feel as excited for routine date nights as they used to be. That's a bad sign that they're getting ready to bail.

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Allison Peterson is a writer with a degree in English from the University of Nevada, Reno. She writes on relationships, lifestyle, and mental health topics.