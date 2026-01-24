Finding the perfect man can feel like an overwhelming task. Dating is not easy. A study conducted by the Pew Research Center found that people find dating harder now than a decade ago. To find a good partner, you both have to be vulnerable, and that is not as simple as it sounds.

We all know the dating game. You meet someone, go on a few dates, and get to know them to see if it is a match. In the early days of a relationship, you learn a person’s likes and dislikes. It’s important to find out if the hobbies you both have are compatible. Not all hobbies are made equally. Some stand out amongst the others. They are signs that you have landed a great catch.

If a man has any of these 11 hobbies, he’s probably a great catch

1. He cooks

Truecreatives from TrueCreatives via Canva

There is an outdated stereotype that women have to be chefs and homemakers. It’s an idea that has been perpetuated by toxic masculinity. We’ve been told that men go to work while their partners stay home, cook, clean, and care for the children. However, between 2003 and 2023, the percentage of men who take on the majority of the cooking in their marriage had significantly risen. According to the study, 36% of those surveyed said they are the chefs at home.

If a man loves to cook, he’s probably a great catch. He put time and effort into learning how to make a delicious meal.

Advertisement

2. He exercises

Astarot from Getty Images via Canva

Of course, men are known for being athletes. However, when a guy has a sport or fitness routine that he is passionate about, he’s a great catch. Life is hectic, and finding time to stay fit is not easy. There are many mental and physical advantages to working out regularly. Having a partner who is mentally and physically sound is beneficial.

Having a partner with this hobby makes him a catch, but if you can do it together, there are even more benefits to be had. Research has found that couples who work out together may have improved mood and relationship satisfaction.

Advertisement

3. He plays musical instruments

Ivan S from Pexels via Canva

We all know that person (or are that person) who has been unapologetically attracted to musicians. For some, it’s the ultimate hobby they want in a romantic partner. Not only is playing music a draw for women, but men who play music experience cognitive benefits. Research has shown that there are lifetime benefits to musical training. Men who have made this hobby their own are probably a great catch.

Playing music can boost memory, enhance attention spans, and increase problem-solving skills. It can also promote mental well-being, like relief from stress and anxiety. Someone who has taken the time to hone their music skills shows dedication. These are all signs of a good partner.

Advertisement

4. He loves to read

Truecreatives from TrueCreatives via Canva

Not everyone is fond of reading. While it is my favorite hobby, I understand how it’s not easy for everyone. Some people sit down, and their mind starts wondering. They can’t focus on what they’re reading. However, if a man is a reader, he is likely a catch. There are many benefits that come with reading.

Some reading materials have been linked to helping with various mental challenges. Reading fiction also teaches people empathy. When you find a man who loves to read, he may be more empathetic than other men, and a total catch.

Advertisement

5. Learning new skills

DragonImages via Canva

I don’t know about you, but I am famous for sticking with the same hobbies I’ve had forever. I get comfortable with the skills I have. If you find a man who is open to learning new things, he’s likely a catch. Guys like this may enjoy working with their hands. They may pick up tasks quickly.

The good news is that, according to psychology, you can learn new skills at any age. A man who embraces trying new things and takes up hobbies with ease is a fun partner.

Advertisement

6. He volunteers

RDNE Stock project from Pexels via Canva

Volunteering is one of the most fulfilling hobbies you can have. For years, I have been regularly volunteering with animals and people, and it fills my cup. My partner loves to join me, and he is special. A guy who wants to put effort into bettering his community is a real catch. It shows how much he cares about other people.

“Volunteering reduces stress and increases positive, relaxed feelings by releasing dopamine. By spending time in service to others, volunteers report feeling a sense of meaning and appreciation, both given and received, which can have a stress-reducing effect,” says Angela Thoreson, L.I.C.S.W., for the Mayo Clinic Health System. These positives make someone a good partner.

Advertisement

7. He does yoga

Ivan S from Pexels via Canva

Studies have found that men who take yoga classes have better mental health support. Slowing down with a yoga practice encourages calm breathing and strong physical postures. There are so many benefits to taking the time to stretch and breathe. However, there is stigma around men who do yoga. A known hobby for women, some guys lack the courage to sign up for a class.

A man who isn’t intimidated by spending time on the mat is likely a great catch. He takes time to center himself and keep his mind sharp and nourished.

Advertisement

8. He takes on home projects

Monkey Business Images via Canva

What’s better than a man who wants to do work around the house for fun? DIY projects aren’t appealing to everyone, but if you find a guy who wants to improve his space, he’s probably a great catch. Believe it or not, DIY projects have been a popular hobby for men throughout the decades. However, there has been a recent spike in the popularity of home renovation shows. When you do not have to ask a man to repair something because he has already done it for fun, you’ve hit the jackpot.

From fixing up the bathroom to upgrading the fixtures, a guy like this is a catch. He will always have your house functioning and looking great.

Advertisement

9. He journals

TONL from TONL Imagery via Canva

Many men struggle with sharing their emotions. Society has placed pressure on them to be stoic at all times. The idea that guys do not cry is silly and outdated, but a stigma still surrounds it. Men can be less likely to show vulnerability than women. Sometimes, they do not have an outlet to process what’s going on in their head.

If you meet a man who shares his thoughts in a journal, he’s probably a great catch. He may be nervous to open up with his words, but if he finds comfort in writing, he is likely special. There are few things better than a guy who is comfortable showing his soft side.

Advertisement

10. He creates art

Dmitry Belyaev from Getty Images Pro via Canva

Art is subjective. There is no right or wrong way to create things. If a man has an artistic vision and uses it often, he is probably a catch. Creativity positively impacts your mental health. For some, it’s a way to process their emotions. For others, it’s a fun way to express themselves. Whatever the reason is, a man who loves to create art is special.

Turning to creativity can relieve stress and anxiety. If you find a man who chooses to do art as a hobby to blow off steam after work, you’ve likely found a good one.

Advertisement

11. He meditates

tuaindeed from Getty Images via Canva

It’s important to check in with yourself. Some choose to do that through meditation. When you silence your thoughts and focus on your breathing, you are letting go of the stress of the day. You become present in the moment. With life as chaotic as it is, a man who chooses to put work into this hobby is probably a great guy. He is conscious of his mental health and works hard to keep himself calm.

Some men are guilty of rejecting hobbies that are popular with women. If a guy isn’t turned off by something because it’s connected with women, he’s a catch for sure.

Haley Van Horn is a freelance writer with a master’s degree in Humanities, living in Los Angeles. Her focus includes entertainment and lifestyle stories.