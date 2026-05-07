It’s not always easy to trust someone completely. Early childhood experiences, past relationships, and personality traits can all contribute to our inability to trust. We’ve all been hurt at some point, so we might approach situations with caution.

Not all men are the same. Some guys genuinely care about the woman in their lives. Instead of making you question where they stand, they are upfront with how they feel. This type of man wants you to feel safe with him. He’ll show you how trustworthy he is with the phrases he uses. He’ll make sure you feel secure in the relationship, saying the right things to make you feel loved and appreciated.

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If a man can actually be trusted, you'll know it when you hear him say these 10 phrases on repeat

1. ‘I’m sorry’

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Words can only go so far without behavior to back them up. If a man is truly trustworthy, he will always apologize when he makes a mistake. While we’d all love to have a relationship where everything is perfect, it’s unrealistic. A guy who truly cares will always own up to his bad behavior. If he says he’s sorry on repeat and genuinely means it, he’s a keeper.

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Apologies can mean everything in a relationship. Genuine apologies are special. They make a woman feel validated in her feelings and show how much her partner cares about her.

2. ‘How does that make you feel?’

Some men will do things without considering their partner’s feelings. They care more about themselves than they do others. Doing what they want is their top priority. Being in a relationship with someone like this can be difficult. You can’t trust them because you know they will always put their feelings ahead of yours.

When a guy says things like, ‘How does that make you feel?’ he’s checking in with you. He wants to make sure you’re on the same page. If something is bothering you, he will want to change his behavior to make you feel comfortable. A relationship check-in can help both people build trust.

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3. ‘Here’s what I can do’

Setting realistic expectations in a relationship is important. Some men will claim they can check every box for a woman, but in reality, they are just telling her what she wants to hear. It’s frustrating to have someone promise you the world, but fail to follow through. Having expectations at the beginning of a relationship is important. It keeps people from being disappointed.

When a man uses the phrase ‘Here’s what I can do,’ you can probably trust him. He’s being honest about what he can bring to the relationship. He’s not going to make false promises he can’t live up to. It shows how much he cares about the woman in his life.

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4. ‘I was wrong’

Let’s be honest, it isn’t easy to admit when we’re wrong. Even when we know we made a mistake, it can be difficult to say it out loud. Some men are willing to die on a hill about being right, even when they know they aren’t. Finding a guy who can confidently own up to his mistakes is important. It shows that they actually care about you and the relationship.

Whether we want to or not, we are going to hurt our partner's feelings at some point. It’s important to own up to those mistakes early on. A man who does this can actually be trusted.

5. ‘I don’t know’

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This one might sound weird, but hear me out. When a man is honest about not knowing something, it’s a good sign. Have you ever been with a know-it-all? Even if they didn’t actually know what they were talking about, they said it with such confidence. When you try to tell them they’re wrong, they fight back. It’s not easy to be in a relationship with a guy like this.

If a man admits that he doesn’t know something, it’s a good sign. He isn’t going to lie to you and pretend that he knows everything. This might make him more trustworthy in a relationship.

6. ‘I hear you’

Sometimes, all we want is to feel heard. Some men might go straight to trying to solve our problems for us. While there are good intentions there, it’s still frustrating when we intend to vent. Other men will react completely differently. When you’re telling them something, they stare off into space or scroll on their phone. Clearly, they’re not listening. Both of these situations can leave you feeling invalidated and ignored.

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If a man says the phrase ‘I hear you’ on repeat, he’s showing that he’s actively listening. He wants to support you and meet you where you are. No unsolicited advice or eyes glued to his phone. This phrase shows he is genuine and trustworthy.

7. ‘I appreciate you telling me’

In relationships, we need to feel safe to share how we feel. When something bothers us, confronting the person in our life is important. Healthy communication is everything in a partnership. Some men might become defensive. They don’t want to hear anything negative about themselves. They might shut down to avoid having these conversations.

If he says, ‘I appreciate you telling me,’ it shows he is listening. This is a sign that he is trustworthy. He validates your feelings while showing you how much he cares by taking your words to heart.

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8. ‘I want to make sure I understand’

How often have you had a conversation with a man and he jumped to conclusions? Without truly hearing you out, he interpreted things his own way. This leads to miscommunication and frequent arguments. It’s not easy to navigate a relationship with someone like this. He doesn’t care about truly understanding your feelings in these situations.

‘I want to make sure I understand’ is a phrase a man might use when he wants to meet the conversation with mutual understanding. A guy like this wants to have clear communication with the person he’s dating. You can trust him. He never wants to misinterpret your words.

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9. ‘How can I help?’

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Having a man in your life who is helpful and caring is important. Some men may expect the women in their lives to do everything for them. They have the outdated mindset that women are caretakers, and therefore, should wait on them hand and foot. Getting served by their partner, rather than being altruistic, is their priority. Thankfully, not all guys are like this.

If you’re dating someone who is constantly asking you how he can help, he’s someone you can trust. He wants to be there for you and doesn’t expect you to be a mother figure.

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10. ‘I promise’

Any man can make promises. It takes a trustworthy guy to keep their word. When you’re dating someone, you want to know you can count on them to follow through with their promises. Of course, it’s important to maintain realistic expectations. However, a guy who goes above and beyond for his partner will always follow through. He wants her to know he can be trusted.

A man who keeps his promises shows that he takes accountability for his actions. If he said he would do something, he knows he will let her down if he doesn’t do it. It is also a sign of respect and his credibility.

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Haley Van Horn is a freelance writer with a master’s degree in Humanities, living in Los Angeles. Her focus includes entertainment and lifestyle stories.