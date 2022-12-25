When you first start dating someone, it's easy to let those rose-colored glasses cloud your judgment.

During those first few dates, you're both on your best behavior, so it can be hard to distinguish the chivalrous features about him that are real and those that might just be for show.

Not every frog you meet will turn into a prince, but there are ways to figure out how to know if he's the one even in the early stages of a relationship.

If you’ve found yourself a keeper, hold on to him and love him and cherish every moment with him, the good and the bad. You were right not to settle until you found him.

If he does these 10 things, he's a genuine keeper.

1. He makes you happy.

He makes you so happy. The kind of happiness that you didn’t even know was possible.

And no, not that temporary happiness. I’m not talking about a rollercoaster ride or a seven-day fun-filled vacation to Disney World.

I mean the kind of happiness that lasts a long time. The kind of happiness that lasts forever. The kind of happiness that makes you laugh and smile all the time. The genuine, and happy kind of happy. Yes. That kind of happy.

2. He’s your best friend.

He’s the first person you want to text about every little thing: parking tickets, homework assignments, even shoelaces. You get the point.

You want to update him with every detail of your life, every second of your day. You feel weird if you don’t talk to him for a few hours.

3. He’s interested in your life.

He asks questions about school and work. He takes the time to listen to what you have to say. And even better, he remembers the things that you say.

4. He introduces you to his friends.

He wants you to be boys with his boys. The bro bond is sacred. That’s some real stuff. Should I even go on?

5. He goes out of his way for you.

He does more than just little things like holding the door for you. Even if he’s got a lot on his plate whether it be work or school, he makes sure that you are a priority.

6. He hurts when you hurt.

When you are going through a rough time, he listens and comforts you. He never judges you, even when you are in the wrong. Despite the troubling circumstances you may be currently facing, he only wants to make you happy.

7. He accepts your meltdowns.

Welp, meltdowns are a part of life. Quite inevitable to say the least. He realizes that you have to express all of these bottled-up emotions, so he doesn’t try to stop you. He listens. And he doesn’t run away when the crazy comes out.

8. He’s genuinely happy when something good happens to you.

He is happy when you’re happy. He’s proud of what you have accomplished. He’s glad that you share exciting news with him, it brings you two closer together.

9. He fights with you.

If he didn’t fight with you, I’d be concerned. He fights because he cares. The fight may last an hour. Or it might last a week. But, he never stops caring about you.

10. He laughs at your jokes... even when they aren’t funny.

Of course, the best for last. A guy who laughs at an awful joke is definitely a keeper. And trust me, I am the queen of awful jokes.

Mackenzie Mickavicz is an aspiring author who writes about relationships and the turmoil of becoming an adult . Her goal is to create a community of strong, beautiful, and powerful women who are getting radical with their own being in the relentless pursuit of self.

Sign up for YourTango's free newsletter!

This article was originally published at Thought Catalog. Reprinted with permission from the author.