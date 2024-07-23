I Had A Little “r” Relationship

They did. Wellbutrin restored my natural sense of buoyancy with its steadfast chemical goodness. It was like the best boyfriend ever — I felt elevated, happy, and sated, as I had little to no sex drive under its influence. I just wanted to eat well, move my body, and enjoy my life.

Eventually, I realized antidepressants looked good on me; I’d gotten fit and I looked pretty great. I wasn’t the only one to notice. Men looked up and met my eye approvingly when I passed. Hello, world of attractive partners, nice of you to notice I’m here.

Advertisement

By late spring, I put my dating profile back online, and what a difference my weight loss made. I was viable. I started flirting, with Wellbutrin holding the sadness at bay, but with a lingering sense of romantic nihilism. At 46, I’d nearly accepted there may never be another love story for me. But the idea of a bit of romantic fun — and maybe having sex again, preferably with someone who knew how to keep a condom on — appealed to me. The stakes felt lower and I reveled in that levity.

In July, I met a very dark-horse candidate, who I’ll call Davis. He was not particularly my type. He was short (his profile said 5'7") and sporty, into Spartan and car racing, two things I literally couldn’t care less about. But his writing was vivacious and confident, and he immediately shared his last name to put me at ease. “Google me if you want,” he said, “I’m barely online and you won’t find anything.”

I did Google him. And I did find things.

I wrote him back minutes later. “You’re not 48 as your profile states; you’re 53. You’re still married to your wife, Leah, and you two own a home at (address) with an estimated market value of (value),” I replied. “And I don’t date liars.”

Advertisement

He immediately apologized. He explained why he lied about his age (the same tired reason everyone does), and that yes, he was still married, but they were separated, just staying in the house till their son graduated the next year. Then he apologized again, sincerely and profusely, and asked me to meet him for a drink to make it up to me.

“Are you really 5'7” or are you lying about that too?” I asked.

“I’m 5'6” and three-quarters,” he replied.

Readers, he was not 5'6” and three-quarters.

But whatever. Trump was President, this dude wasn’t my type, but sure why not have a drink? Wellbutrin and I were seeking experiences and a bit of fun. This one should be interesting if nothing else. And he was.

Advertisement

He was a hard no the moment I walked in the door. Nowhere near 5'7", with a high-pitched, strident voice, Davis spent the evening regaling me with stories. His 20+ year marriage had been open and he had exploits to share, wild stories about working with a mistress in a sex dungeon, and something about building furniture for sex parties. The details are blurry from the years since the past and the bourbon in my glass. He was not a fit for me so we had a blast, me shaking my head at each outrageous story.

Then as we went to part ways, he surprised me with a huge kiss. And he was … a really good kisser. He asked me to dinner at a fancy French restaurant a few days later. French food sounded good. So I said “Yes.”

My little “r” relationship had begun.