Husband Responds Beautifully To Wife Saying She's Nothing Like The Young Version Of Herself He First Fell In Love With

A husband shared the sweet response he gave to his wife after she grew insecure over the fact that she didn't look the same as she used to.

In a TikTok video, a content creator who goes by the name "The Kilted Dad," revealed that his wife recently found some old photographs of herself and felt a sense of sadness over not looking the same as she used to, but he refused to let his wife carry those thoughts with her.

He reassured his wife that she shouldn't feel mournful for not looking anything like the younger version of herself that he fell in love with.

"I wasn't going to talk about this but I feel inspired and I feel like somebody else needs to hear this story," he shared at the start of his video.

Explaining that his wife had been going through old boxes and stumbled across photos of herself, including her student ID from when she was 19 years old, he claimed that the two were reminiscing over that time in their lives.

He recalled meeting his wife when they were teenagers and instantly falling in love with her. Looking at that photo of her brought him right back to that time in his life and without thinking, he turned to her and said, "Oh my gosh, you were so freaking hot."

Of course, he didn't mean that she wasn't as attractive now, 30 years later, but just that he was feeling sentimental while staring at the face of the girl he'd fallen in love with and started a life with.

"I must have caught her on a bad day because her immediate response was, 'Well, I'm not that girl anymore.' My heart kinda dropped because I didn't want to hurt her feelings, I was just responding in the moment because I was looking at the face of my college girlfriend... the face of my young wife."

He made sure to look his wife in the face and he told her that he would take the 49-year-old woman standing in front of him compared to the 19-year-old version of her. The two ended up having a really long discussion about it and he admitted that there was something magnificent about growing old with somebody and falling deeper in love with them as time passed.

"Her beauty radiates so much more now than when she was a young girl — three decades of memories, five children," he declared.

He insisted that if a man says he's more attracted to you now, you should believe him.

After assuring his wife and having a discussion with her, she knew that what he was saying was truly how he felt about her. However, he explained that he wanted to share the message with anyone else out there who was feeling the same way.

"Sometimes we can get in our heads and doubt the words of those we love for whatever reason. Maybe we're feeling insecure, maybe we're feeling down, maybe you are just having a bad day, but if that person closest to you tells you that they love you for who you are today," he said.

He insisted that you should believe them because sharing a life together created a deep and unique bond.

It's not even about physical attraction, but being able to know someone inside and out, and understanding what makes up their heart is something special. It's a journey that adds richness as you're able to have a front-row seat to your partner's personal growth and evolution, on top of having children and starting a family.

This husband's message to all couples is clear: Believe in the love you share with your partner and cherish the person that not only you are today, but the person that your partner has had the joy of seeing for however many years.

