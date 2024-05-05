How to unleash the one thing that will always make men fall deeply in love:

Yetis, Stonehenge, shoe horns — life is full of mysteries, and up there with all this wonderment: what men want in a relationship and how to make a guy fall in love with you. This question has left women scratching their heads and writing furiously in their diaries for centuries. Falling in love is definitely a mystery and cracking the male code is not for the faint of heart (or the woman short on ink). Do you find yourself asking, "Does he love me? What can I do to get him to fall in love with me?"

Does he want you to be laid back? Does he want you to be bossy? Does he want you to be funny? Does he want you to let him be funny? Does he want you to be a challenge? Does he want you to be submissive? What is it, exactly, that makes a man fall in love? The simple answer: Your essence. What a man wants and what makes him fall in love largely has to do with the essence of a woman — the real you that’s worth unpacking.

That part of you that exists when you strip everything back, stop playing games, stop performing, and stop being the person you think he wants you to be — or the person you think anyone wants you to be. It’s your uniqueness that leaves men falling head over heels and wanting relationships. The way you look. The way you walk. The way you talk. The way you’re certain in your convictions. The way you think about the world. The way you’ve experienced the world. Your struggles. Your talents. Your challenges. Every big and little thing that makes you...you.

It seems easy enough to be yourself. After all, you know how to do it — yep, you were born for this! But, ironically, it’s not something that comes naturally to most people. Rather, it’s something blocked by the mask you put on. It’s something hindered by what you’ve been told by society. It’s something squashed when you play a part instead of slipping into the starring role of yourself. So, how do you drop the mask so you can drop the mic? It starts by questioning yourself. These 6 deep questions to ask yourself will help you get to know yourself better and, in turn, be the key to understanding how to make a guy fall in love with you.

How to unleash the one thing that will always make men fall deeply in love:

1. Where and when do you feel most yourself?

Think about that for a moment. When you do you feel like you don’t need to pretend to be someone else? Maybe it’s when you’re doing art or singing on stage. Maybe it’s when you’re with your girlfriends or at your job. Maybe it’s on the soccer field or volunteering with animals.

2. Where and when do you feel that you’re not yourself?

Now, do the opposite and think of when you wear the mask tightest. Maybe it’s with your family or in the aerobics class? Maybe it’s during a PTA meeting or book club? Maybe it’s in the conference room or around new people?

3. Where in your life do you have the hardest time saying, "No"?

Everyone has the right to say no to anything (and anyone) they want, but it’s not always easy. Figure out where it’s the hardest. Chances are, you’ll find a pattern.

4. Where do you have the hardest time saying, "yes"?

Is there a certain person or activity you have a hard time saying "yes" to? Take some time to think about this then journal and write it down. Consider what experiences you might be missing out on and why.

5. What would it take for you to view your failures as opportunities to learn?

This question is important because it’s part of being yourself. It’s about trusting yourself and recognizing that mistakes don’t define you. And, in many cases, they’re necessary to grow and learn. Do you know what’s underneath all the laurels people rest upon? Struggles! All of us, every person on earth, isn’t just made up of success. We’re made of joy and pain, wins and losses, triumph and regret.

6. What will it take for you to see all the challenges to come as opportunities?

Failures are about the past whereas challenges stay focused on the present and future. When you change your perspective to view challenges as opportunities, you stop fearing what lies ahead. And that makes you much more willing to take a chance on just about anything and anyone. Now that you know what makes a man fall in love and how to make a guy fall in love with you, you are not only a step closer to having the relationship that you've always wanted but you'll also be happy with yourself.

Clayton Olson is an International Relationship Coach, Master NLP Practitioner, and Facilitator specializing in dating, empowering men and women, self-esteem, and life transitions. He has 20 years of experience working to optimize human behavior and relational dynamics.