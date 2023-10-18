Love is confusing and it's not always so easy to tell when a relationship has crossed over into "love" territory. At some point, you may be left wondering if your guy truly loves you and if the relationship is worth investing in long-term.

If you're feeling this way, you may want to consult the five love languages. Dr. Gary Chapman's love languages help us discover more about ourselves and our partners. By knowing your guy's love language, you're able to find out more about him and what he's like in a relationship.

Here's how to unequivocally know if he loves you, based on his love language:

1. Quality time

Time is of the utmost importance to anyone falling under this love language. These people crave time spent together and are big on having their loved one's undivided attention during this time.

How to know if he loves you: A guy who has this love language wants to spend a lot of time with you. You'll know he's in love with you if he goes out of his way just to see you and always makes time to be with you a priority. He's consistent in doing this because it's very important that he spends time with his special lady.

He'll never cancel a date or any opportunity to be with you. Also, this guy believes spending time with you is significant in creating special moments together as a couple. So if you've noticed that he's been devoting a lot of his time to you, he's definitely getting all those fluttery heart feels for you.

2. Physical touch

This love language sounds like it may be a lot easier to figure out than it really is, but people with this love language require more than just any physical touch. Showing affection physically is this language's greatest indicator of a serious commitment.

How to know if he loves you: Does he give great hugs, offer you gentle massages, and is always up for cuddling on movie night? Then he wants to be in this for the long haul. He isn't afraid to show his love in public, either. He likes to hold your hand or wrap an arm around you when you're out together. By embracing you — whether publicly or privately — he's showing how much he loves you. If his touch gives you butterflies and always feels romantic to you, then you'll know that what you've got is the real thing.

3. Acts of service

This guy is always ready to give you a helping hand. He enjoys doing things that lift the burden of responsibility off of his partner. This is how he shows his love to you.

How to know if he loves you: He's willing to do part of the work — especially if it means making life easier for you. Whenever you ask him to do something — even if it's a little favor — he never turns you down. He even seems excited at the prospect of doing something that will lighten your to-do list. He may even anticipate what you need before you ask him, which if he's at this point in the relationship, you really don't need to be questioning his love anymore.

4. Gifts

He wants to give you all the things. This love language is symbolized by thoughtful and beautiful tokens of love. Gifts and special occasions are a big deal to them.

How to know if he loves you: In his eyes, you're a queen. And a queen deserves everything she desires. He often showers you with gifts. They may not always be big gifts, but they'll never fail to have thought put into them. And with this language, it's the thought that truly counts.

He plans for special occasions, such as your birthday or the anniversary of your relationship ahead of time and will surprise you with something he knows you've been wanting. He makes an effort to remember these important dates. The effort and thought put into this love language's gifts is what sets it apart and shows how much your guy cares about you and the relationship.

5. Words of affirmation

Your love makes him want to shout! Okay, but seriously this language never misses a beat when it comes to expressing love verbally. Verbal expressions of love are what characterize these people.

How to know if he loves you: The biggest indication would be, of course, his openness in saying "I love you." But there are other words he uses to show his affection towards you. He's always complimenting you and not just on the way you look. He compliments your job and your ability to look at life in a different way than he does. He's proud of you, admires you, and isn't afraid to express how he feels about you — even to others.

He can't wait to introduce you to his friends and family and knows that they'll love you almost as much as he does. He also shows his love through spontaneous texts and calls regularly, letting you know that you're always on his mind. You may even have noticed that he's started to say "we" instead of "I", which is a huge sign that he's serious about you. He may also have a sweet pet name that he uses for you — and only you. Yeah, he's definitely head over heels.

Sloane Solomon is a professional writer, editor, and former contributor to YourTango. She has had her work published on Yahoo, MSN, and other outlets.