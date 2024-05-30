When you start dating someone new, you want him to think you're an amazing person who will put their best into the relationship. Yet, if you do certain things, he might eventually not see a future with you.

Here are 5 ways to be the girl he can't wait to show off to his friends:

1. Be present with him.

When you're with your boyfriend, really be with him. Turn off your phone. Put it in your purse, or put it in a drawer, but put it away! Whatever happens "on your phone" can wait. We'll all survive without incessant social media status updates.

If you want to cultivate a deep connection with your partner, then you have to remain present with him. Look him in the eyes and make him feel like you would rather be nowhere else. I know a lot of people think they can do many things at once; in other words, "multitask." Not true.

When we do one thing at a time, we do it well. When we attempt to multitask, we do many things poorly. If you multitask your relationship you might find yourself multitasking being single, because what a man wants is your attention.

2. Love something he loves.

If your boyfriend is passionate (and I assume he is), then love something he loves. Think of all the things he's passionate about, pick one, and share it as a common interest. Learn a bit about that passion and collaborate with him on it.

This can be something you both have in common and something you both talk about. Preferably it shouldn't be about sports or a TV show because those generic things don't reveal his true character. Find out what he loves. What is in his heart? Have that in common.

Relationships succeed through synergy, not separate lives. If you can't find something to love that he is also passionate about, then why are you with him?

biletskiyevgeniy.com via Shutterstock

3. Put the "friend" in girlfriend.

People want a best friend companion with whom they also roll around together from time to time. Sound simple? That's what we want. We want someone who is down for our interests, small talk, and humor, but can also fulfill our intimate needs.

Most men are simple. Talk to us like a friend, be playful and fun, and don't overcomplicate things. Have the potential to be his best friend, and show him this potential. He'll keep you around if you do.

4. Don't complain about small things.

We often fight and create unnecessary drama because we focus on the negative in someone. If we focus on the negative, we will see the negative. We will see whatever we make our minds up to see.

If your boyfriend is terrible at doing the laundry, maybe you should help him learn how to do it. or offer to pitch in and help. Don't let it create a fight. If something bothers you deeply, you are probably more passionate about doing it, so do it and let him do something else. Maybe he'll wash the dishes. Instead of letting something build as resentment, which causes drama, try not to focus on the things you don't like and embrace the things you do.

5. Don't "friend" him on social networks.

Unfriend each other on social media. You are friends and lovers in real life, so you don't need to focus on what each other is doing in the "virtual world".

Who cares? It's only going to cause fights. Why? Because as humans, we are always looking for something to fight about. "Who is that girl in the picture?" or "So that's who he was with last night!" Just remove that stress and drama.

Trust your boyfriend until he proves otherwise — simple as that. And if he proves otherwise then you don't need social media to tell you to break up with him.

Justin McClure is a filmmaker, photographer, digital marketer, content creator, creative director, and author of Pray Your Kids Are Ugly.