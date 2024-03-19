Take a look at his hands to grasp how he might speak to you.
By Cynthia Clark
Without understanding how to talk to each other or which communication styles your partner prefers, you set yourself up for miscommunication, confusion, and even arguments. And while men have been notoriously labeled as hard to communicate with or lacking the same social skills as women, this isn’t true.
If you’re trying to communicate effectively with the man you love and find yourself struggling, it doesn’t mean you’re doomed to a life of never understanding one another. It may just mean you don’t know how to talk to each other yet.
This can change. You can learn your man's preferred communication style by looking at his palm lines and hands by following this simple guide to palm reading. But what exactly can the smallest part of a hand tell you? Quite a bit!
Here's how to decipher a man's communication style — just by looking at his pinky finger.
1. The length of his Mercury finger
When it comes to the Mercury's finger, length is important because it tells you how much information he needs from you. If this finger is shorter, he likely won’t require much talking and prefers to draw his conclusions and ideas from what you’ve given him. He may even be quieter, preferring to listen and only jump in when he has something to say.
If it’s longer, however, that means he’ll likely be much more talkative. He’s going to ask a lot of questions, need a lot of information, and search you for details because he’s naturally more investigative. He’ll need more information and explanation during discussions to avoid confusion.
2. His Mercury finger curves outward
Ideally, the little finger would be straight, but there are a lot of factors at play, like trauma, stress, and big events in life that can act on the hands and affect their shape. If your man’s little finger curves outward, away from the other fingers, he may tend to stretch the truth or exaggerate. However, this could also indicate that he’s a storyteller or likes to fill their time with talking.
To determine whether or not this curve is an indication of lying, pay attention to what he says. Perhaps he likes to make exaggerated stories or embellish the truth a little too much. The curve of his finger could lead you to understand this better.
3. His Mercury finger curves inward
Whenever a Mercury finger curves toward the other fingers, it could be representative of him having something to hide or perhaps that he keeps his own counsel. A man whose little finger is curved is more likely to have trust issues — whether with you or other people. He might even be manipulative. If his finger is crooked or bent inward, he may be an outright liar, and you’ll need to take in his words with more than a grain of salt.
He may have trouble telling you the truth either because he is nervous about trusting people or because he has experienced trauma that led him to believe he couldn’t trust others. He may not be forthright with you, so you’ll need to be aware of this possibility when you communicate with him.
4. His Mercury finger sticks out away from the others
When your guy’s little finger points out straight apart from the other fingers, this is a cute little quirk that indicates just that — quirkiness. Someone with this sign on their hands is a little bit different, a little bit “quirky,” and is generally more open to the unusual things in life. Likely, he’ll have odd things to say, perhaps even helping you develop a new perspective on a situation you otherwise never would have considered.
5. The phalanges are large/small
The phalanges, or three sections of the finger between the joints, and based on their size, you can glean information about who someone is. The upper phalange or “zone,” where your nails are, represents the mental or spiritual realm, the middle zones are considered the “practical” realm, and the lower zone represents the physical.
If his upper/mental phalanges are larger, your guy is likely more of an “idea” person. He isn’t necessarily good at following through on the concepts or thoughts he has, but he is sincere when he says them. He’s a dreamer and dreams big, but he may get stuck in his head sometimes and lost in thought rather than sharing all of those ideas with you.
You may need to encourage him to speak up a touch more often or ground him more in reality when he’s off in a daydream.
If his middle/practical zone is larger, he’s more likely to be a good negotiator. He’s good with verbal communication, perhaps even a great conversationalist.
He’s more aware of how to keep the ebb and flow of a conversation going, so isn’t likely to leave you feeling like you have to pull information out of him — or that you can’t get him to stop talking, either! He’s practical, which means he’ll be more down-to-earth and realistic in his dialogue with you. He’ll likely offer helpful advice where he can and direct you to practical solutions when you come to him with a problem.
If his lower/physical zone is larger, your guy is more of a sensual person. He will crave physical affection and touch and love to be near you. He speaks more with action rather than words, although that doesn’t mean he won’t tell you sweet things, too!
Men with a larger physical zone may be more charged, but they also love hugging and may come off as touchy/feely. They love being in contact with the one they love, and presence and touch are a big part of their communicative style.
Even if he doesn’t frequently tell you how much you mean to him or how much he loves you, pay attention to his body language because it’s probably shouting his feelings! When he’s touching and kissing you, cuddling you, and just enjoying being near you, this is how he’s communicating with you.
Likewise, you’ll probably also be able to see stress or tension in how he reacts. He may not shout when upset but will physically withdraw until he feels safe to express himself again.
In the art of hand and palm reading, you can discover more about a person’s personality and communication needs without much effort. Looking at a single finger on his hand can tell you how a man communicates his needs — and if he’s truthful, trustworthy, or manipulative. That single finger is his smallest one. The little or “pinky” finger.
In the hands, communication is evaluated in the little finger known by its astrological designation, Mercury. History speaking, in Roman mythology, Mercury was the god of communication. In Greek myth, this same deity was called Hermes, whom you might better recognize as being the “messenger” of the gods. Part of their aspects was writing, language, and communication, which is why the little finger is an important and often overlooked part of the hand.
There are so many different ways that people in relationships communicate. To get a better grasp of how your man might speak to you, take a look at his hands! When you have a better understanding of how to speak his language, arguments, and fights may well become a thing of the past.
Cynthia Clark is a certified palm reading consultant and relationship expert, as well as the author of Stories in Your Hands.
