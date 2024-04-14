How To Be More Than Just A Fling To Him

How to make him see you as long-term relationship material.
By Christian Carter
Last updated on Apr 14, 2024
Photo: Joaquín Corbalán | Canva
Did you know that most men decide if a woman is "girlfriend material" within a few seconds of meeting her? That's right — if you don't know how to create the right first impression with a man, then you just might get thrown into the "just a friend" category for good. That's why it's important to understand what causes a man to be attracted to you at a deeper level from the get-go. Men think of women as relationship material when they see that a woman understands something that other women can't even see going on. Women who are relationship material exude positive emotional energy that men can relate to. And they're naturally the kind of women who every man is inexplicably drawn to, even if they don't look like a supermodel.
Here's a list of what women who are relationship material don't do:
1. They don't exaggerate about what's going on around them or what a man's doing
Unless they're doing it as a joke or to make fun of a man in a playful way, then it's fair game.
RELATED: The Top 12 Qualities Men Want In A Woman To Marry
2. They don't say everything that they're feeling and experiencing
They think before they speak.
3. They don't mention bad situations, issues, or problems from the past unless it's a total "must" or extremely important and they haven't been able to talk about it yet
They find the right time for them and their man to talk. Otherwise, they live in the present moment.
4. They don't try to force a man to talk about his feelings
They know that it will only backfire and he'll think she's being needy and he'll close off.
RELATED: What Men Want — And How Women Can Benefit
Here's a list of what women who are relationship material do:
1. They choose not to gossip
These could be things that are not other people's responsibility or impossible for anyone to solve given the current situation.
2. They bring funny, positive thoughts and feelings to most situations
This will help to create an experience that men will want to have again and again.
3. They're willing to go with the flow
When it comes to social things but make assertions when they have opinions and ideas.
RELATED: How To Attract Any Man You Want
4. They have options and things to do that keep them satisfied so they don't feel like they're left out if they're not invited to something
And even if they do, they certainly don't complain about it or even mention it — they find something to do that makes them happy.
5. They prefer that a man makes up his mind
They don't try to make a man do something.
Related Stories From YourTango:
6. They do know that the way they feel and talk about themselves is how men will feel about them
If you act and talk like you're all that, then men will think you are all that.
So, are you the type of woman men want to be in a relationship with? Are you the kind of woman that men are "naturally" drawn to and want to be with for more than just a fling? Do you get how to say all the right things verbally and non-verbally to let him instantly know that you're the kind of girl he'd like to connect with and fall in love with?
RELATED: How To Make A Man Obsessed With You With 6 Tricks
More for You:
Christian Carter is a dating coach and author of the e-book Catch Him & Keep Him. He has helped more than three million women become more successful with men, dating, and relationships.