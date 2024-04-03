Hollywood's 26 Most Successful Marriages — And Why They Work

These couples know how to build a love that lasts.
By Dr. Charles & Dr. Elizabeth Schmitz
Last updated on Apr 03, 2024
We have conducted a thorough search to find out the success rates of celebrity marriages. We excluded politicians, political pundits, and those who spin the news. We were only interested in the success rates of celebrities, particularly those who live and reside in or near Hollywood or New York City.
So, here is our list of successful celebrity marriages, along with the dates these couples wed and how long they have been living in marital bliss.
Here are 26 of Hollywood's most successful marriages:
- Alan and Arlene Alda — March 15, 1957 (67 years)
- Paula Prentiss and Richard Benjamin — October 26, 1961 (63 years)
- Ron and Cheryl Howard- June 7, 1975 (49 years)
- Phil Donahue and Marlo Thomas — May 21, 1980 (44 years)
- Samuel and Latanya Jackson — August 3, 1980 (44 years)
- Dustin and Lisa Hoffman — October 12, 1980 (44 years)
- Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne — July 4, 1982 (42 years)
- Lisa and Ken Vanderpump — August 28, 1982 (42 years)
- Denzel and Pauletta Washington — June 25, 1983 (41 years)
- Dan Aykroyd and Donna Dixon — April 29, 1983 (41 years)
- Jamie Lee Curtis & Christopher Guest — December 18, 1984 (40 years)
- D.L. and LaDonna Hughley — February 22, 1986 (38 years)
- Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson — April 30, 1988 (36 years)
- Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick — September 4, 1988 (36 years)
- Michael J. Fox and Tracy Pollan — July 16, 1988 (36 years)
- Kevin Kline and Phoebe Cates — March 5, 1989 (35 years)
- Steven Spielberg and Kate Capshaw — October 12, 1991 (33 years)
- Clint Black and Lisa Hartman — October 20, 1991 (33 years)
- Warren Beatty and Annette Bening — March 12, 1992 (32 years)
- Sting and Trudie Styler — August 20, 1992 (32 years)
- Spike Lee and Tonya Lewis — October 1993 (31 years)
- David E. Kelley and Michelle Pfeiffer — November 13, 1993 (31 years)
- Mark Consuelos and Kelly Ripa — May 1, 1996 (28 years)
- Tim McGraw and Faith Hill — October 6, 1996 (28 years)
- Matthew Broderick and Sarah Jessica Parker — May 19, 1997 (27 years)
- William H. Macy and Felicity Huffman — September 6, 1997 (27 years)
We are pleased to report that successful marriage is alive and well in Hollywood, New York City, and among other well-known celebrities across the American continent. You may wonder how some celebrity marriages have lasted so long. Our 30 years of research on successful marriages have led us to believe that the answer is actually crystal clear.
So, what are the secrets of building a love that lasts? Successful marriages and relationships all require simple acts, gestures, and conversations. If you have that down, you are on the right track to forming the foundation that builds a long-lasting relationship. The seven key ingredients that define a successful marriage are easy to understand yet difficult for many couples to practice in their relationship.
Here are the 7 seven key ingredients that define a successful marriage:
1. It's not you and me, it's we.
In a successful marriage, two people have to become one without losing their identities.
2. Be open and honest.
In a successful marriage, there are no sacred cows and no secrets. Couples should talk about anything and everything.
3. Respect each other.
Do unto others as you would have them do unto you. To have a successful love and marriage you need mutual love and respect.
4. Take care of yourself and encourage your partner.
Successfully married couples understand that only taking care of their health is not sufficient. They must also encourage the health of their spouse. To live until "death do us part" requires a mutual concern about good health.
5. Have a joint bank account.
It is not your money or my money. In successful marriages, it is our money.
6, Remember actions speak louder than words.
Touching each other multiple times a day is the norm. In a successful marriage, touching your partner should be confirmation of your love for them and surprisingly doesn't always have to lead to sex.
7. Spice things up.
Successful marriages are exciting, never boring, and full of unpredictable things. Don't always be so predictable. Variety is the spice of life.
These celebrity marriages know how to build a love that lasts. A successful marriage is not mysterious or difficult to understand. Many celebrities have learned these lessons well. Your marriage can last for a lifetime if you know how to make each of these seven key ingredients work for your marriage.
Dr. Charles and Dr. Elizabeth Schmitz are renowned love and marriage experts and multiple award-winning authors. Their best-selling book, Building A Love That Lasts, provides readers with insightful and practical tips from thousands of happily married couples.