Most people assume that getting someone to want you again requires using the right words that will make them drop everything and welcome you back with open arms.

While words can certainly be an effective tool to get your feelings across to another person, they might not always work if too much time has passed and the other person isn't really thinking about you anymore. What really makes someone feel your absence is seeing the value you add to both your lives. To accomplish that, there are several subtle, high-value ways to get your message across without saying a single word, using your body language and actions to speak for you.

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Here are 10 high-value ways to make someone want you again without saying a single word

1. Pull your energy back

The moment that you stop giving someone your attention, you'll be surprised at how quickly they notice that it's gone in the first place. That means no longer bending over backward to accommodate them, dropping everything at the last second, the moment they call or reach out, and not allowing them to hear your opinion about anything pertaining to them. It's also about choosing yourself.

Now that you're no longer focused on their every need, you can start thinking about your own needs instead. There's something truly powerful about a person who refuses to put people over themselves. Because at the end of the day, you'll never feel disappointed by choosing yourself.

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2. Radiate emotional independence

Radiating emotional independence requires you to accept that it's okay for someone to no longer be in your life. You existed and lived a life before them, which means you can exist and live your life without them now that they're no longer in it.

You can still feel open to having them back again. It's about finding that independence from within rather than leaning on the other person to fulfill it for you. It's the kind of habit that makes you realize that you can meet and solve any obstacle that comes your way. You're able to build your own sense of self without depending on others to tell you who you should or need to be.

3. Reconnect with your original spark

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The best way to show someone you're living a life that's still full without them, and to effectively want them to be part of that new life, is to return to the things that made you unique in the first place. It's picking up the hobbies you might've lost and regaining that confidence, one day at a time. In fact, a study published in the journal Frontiers in Psychology found that adults who are more playful and positive about the future are usually more resilient in the face of challenges.

When you're able to reconnect with old passions and interests, you're reclaiming that spark for yourself. It makes life much more exciting, and before you know it, you're enjoying just spending time with yourself rather than needing someone there too.

4. Let them see you thriving

Making sure you're seen enjoying the company of others, rather than spending all your time at home moping around because you don't have that one person, is such a powerful indicator of how full your life is without them. You're still wanted, and people are overjoyed to be around you, even when that person isn't around anymore.

It isn't about making them jealous, but still existing as if everything continues moving, especially your social life. Having those healthy, stable friendships is not only crucial for your well-being, but you end up feeling lighter from those genuine interactions with people that might've felt hard at first after no longer having that specific person in your life.

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5. Quietly upgrade your life

Taking the time to work on your own habits and mindset is the kind of glow-up that makes people want you back in their lives. That means choosing yourself and putting in the work to be the best version of you that you can be.

When you're able to do that quietly, that person is suddenly faced with a new version of you they can't get a front-row seat to. They're noticing someone who seems more put-together and confident. You're truly letting your actions speak louder than any words can.

6. Be unpredictable

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Changing up your routine might seem like it won't do much at first, but it's all part of upgrading yourself and becoming a better person in the long run. That means no longer responding to their texts in under five seconds and filling up your time so that you're no longer at their beck and call.

The mystery of who you are now creates more curiosity. And that curiosity makes that person want to engage with you once again. People tend to pay more attention when they aren't able to predict what version of you they're going to get.

7. Leave things unfinished

This isn't about leaving conflicts unaddressed and brushing things under the rug. Instead, it's not wasting your energy on things that you know are better left unsaid. Walking away from conversations rather than trying to get the last word in, or just letting someone else chase you rather than constantly chasing them.

Being able to leave a bit of intrigue in your wake can cause someone to suddenly feel like you're out of reach for them. And when they feel that way, it's not long before they're suddenly knocking on your door or hitting up your phone to get access to you once again.

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8. Let go of trying to prove anything

Trying to show someone what they're missing out on can come off as desperate and quickly backfire if you're not careful. It usually comes from a place of needing their validation. When you stop proving and just start living your own life, that's a powerful shift.

The more you try to prove that you're a confident and capable person, the less people are likely to believe you. Instead, they usually want to see that for themselves, which means doing it without thinking of them at all. Being able to reclaim your self-worth means figuring out who you are without the opinions of others and, above all else, prioritizing your own well-being.

9. Learn to calm yourself before reacting

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Once you stop reacting in an impulsive manner that includes loud outbursts, you'll notice that people immediately start gravitating towards you. There's such power in sifting through your feelings and understanding them, rather than letting them take over and run the show.

Calm reactions prove that you're someone who not only understands yourself, but also how you're feeling. That restraint means people know they can have calm conversations with you rather than having to brace themselves for another storm.

10. Get comfortable in silence

Not everything needs a justification or explanation to be understood. Sometimes saying nothing at all can leave the most lasting and strongest statement ever. The urge to justify everything isn't even good for us, as explained by relationship expert Steven Stosny, because of the fact that it tells us the emotion or behavior we're putting out isn't good for us.

Instead, you should just be able to trust yourself enough to stand by whatever it is that you feel or did without needing the approval of others. Letting things hang in the air and allowing space for them to be absorbed means you're more than confident in them and in yourself.

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Nia Tipton is a staff writer with a bachelor's degree in creative writing and journalism who covers news and lifestyle topics that focus on psychology, relationships, and the human experience.