By Melanie Mar

Dating is certainly much more challenging than it used to be. For example, in the good old days, boy meets girl, and off they run into the sunset together — cue screeching sound as the movie comes to an abrupt halt and fast forward to the 21st century and today.

Why is dating so difficult now? Although there are many reasons, here are just a few examples.

Here are 3 harsh dating mistakes that mean it’s time to use a matchmaker:

1. You don't have time to date

Being a housewife is becoming less and less the norm.

While working is great for financial independence and self-confidence, it can also make you too tired and overly stressed to have the energy and high spirits needed to get yourself out socially, in the hopes of meeting your 'Mr. Right.'

2. Online dating isn't working for you

The internet is saturated with these.

While we've all heard the success stories, the reality is that the success percentage is very low, and the time and effort needed to sift through all the profiles may feel like a full-time job. But, the real problem here is, if the first date isn't fabulous, then there are another 20 people in your "inbox" allowing you to just move on to the next, without giving one person a real fighting chance.

3. You have the 'bigger is better' syndrome

This is most frequently recognized in the more cosmopolitan cities. In the midst of all of the swanky bars and hotels in town, women are hunting men. There's this feeling of having a constant itch that needs to be scratched.

There's an insistent desire to find someone younger, richer, smarter, better looking, and better-bodied. So, what used to be a nice night out has become an extreme sport with everyone competing for the gold medal (the hot guy), which doesn't necessarily mean the right one.

Could a matchmaker make it easier for you to find a substantial suitor?

A lot of people are curious, and ask me about the match-making process and how it works. In simple terms, a good matchmaker takes all the guesswork, time, energy, and effort out of the whole 'meeting new people with potential' scenario.

I screen my clients and make sure they are who they say they are, look the way they do in their photographs, and then check their real age. I gauge people's energy, code their body language, listen to the words they use to communicate, and find out what their requirements are for a mate.

There's an art and skill to true matchmaking, and my advice is to go online, find three in your area and make appointments with them all. See who you have a connection with and who can assist you with your particular, unique needs. There really is no downside in seeking a little professional assistance, only the possibility of finding that person with whom to walk down the aisle.

Melanie Mar is a celebrity relationship specialist, matchmaker, and life coach.