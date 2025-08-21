Study Shows Almost Half Of Women Won't Even Give A Man A Chance Based On This One Thing He Probably Doesn’t Even Understand

There are many qualities that women look for when getting to know a man they're romantically interested in. Factors like intelligence, humor, kindness, and respect are just some of the non-negotiable traits that most women refuse to compromise on. Along with those important qualities, women also factor in a compatibility marker that most men are not well-acquainted with, or at least they don't give much credence to.

A study conducted by Hint, an astrology and horoscope app, found that a large number of women are not willing to overlook how important a man's birthday is when it comes to compatibility. More specifically, women are basing compatibility on how their zodiac signs align in terms of a love match.

Half of women won't give a man a chance if they aren't astrologically compatible.

Hint App, based on survey responses from over 30,000 active users, found that astrology is becoming part of the pre-date decision-making for many women. The study found that 37% of women aged 25-34 check astrological or symbolic compatibility before agreeing to a first date.

For women in this age group, these compatibility checks are less for entertainment purposes and more to really find their match on an emotional level. Astrological charting isn't just a way to discover fun details about a love interest's personality, either. Women are using these alignments to learn about their temperaments, how they would be in a relationship, and even if their personalities sync.

New Africa | Shutterstock

Respondents to the survey reported that using astrology helps them filter matches more effectively, avoid mismatched expectations, and feel more prepared for meaningful connections. It was also revealed that 41% of women who relied on astrological compatibility checks ultimately canceled their dates, citing misaligned values or lifestyle preferences based on the stars.

On top of that, 54% said the insights they received made them feel more confident during early interactions, and 32% reported that it encouraged them to communicate boundaries more clearly from the start. While it might seem unconventional to non-believers, these compatibility checks are helping young women, especially, navigate dating as a whole. The only problem, though, seems to be that men don't really care about astrology in the same way that women do.

Most men don't believe in astrology at all.

According to a May 2025 study from the Pew Research Center, an estimated 30% of U.S. adults said they consult astrology, tarot cards, or even a fortune teller at least once a year, but most do so just for fun, and few Americans admitted to making any major life decisions based on what they learned from their readings.

However, when broken down by gender, younger adults, especially younger women, are more likely to believe in astrology and to consult astrology or horoscopes for life advice. Forty-three percent of women ages 18 to 49 said they believe in astrology. Meanwhile, only 27% of women ages 50 and older believe in astrology, 20% of men ages 18 to 49, and 16% of men who are 50 and older.

At the end of the day, astrology and horoscopes can be something fun, but they can also be a useful tool in determining compatibility and, at the very minimum, a conversation starter that can determine how open-minded and accepting a potential partner might be. A man doesn't have to believe in it to be a good match, but he does have to respect his date's beliefs, and maybe that's what makes astrological compatibility such a powerful tool for predicting romance.

Nia Tipton is a staff writer with a bachelor's degree in creative writing and journalism who covers news and lifestyle topics that focus on psychology, relationships, and the human experience.