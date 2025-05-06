Survey Shows A Majority Of Gen Z Women Won't Date A Man Unless He's Willing To Do This Once Taboo Thing

Attending therapy was once considered taboo. For years, there was a stigma attached to mental illness, and admitting that you saw a therapist incited judgment.

Thankfully, times have changed, and now, seeing a therapist is a prerequisite for many in the dating scene. In fact, a recent survey conducted by the dating app Hilly discovered that over half of young women wouldn't even consider dating a man who doesn't believe in therapy.

The survey found that 55% of Gen Z women won't date a man unless he's willing to go to therapy.

For Mental Health Awareness month, Hilly surveyed 2,500 young Americans on the relationship between mental health and modern dating. The results were overwhelmingly in favor of therapy. In fact, for many, it is actually a turn-on.

Forty-five percent of Gen Z and 55% of millennial women said they find partners who attend therapy more attractive. The same can be said for 32% of Gen Z and 43% of millennial men.

Some young people take it a step further. The survey found that 23% of young women and 16% of men are unlikely to date someone who’s never been in therapy. An even higher percentage — 55% of young women, and 35% of men — said that not believing in therapy is a concerning dealbreaker.

A 2022 survey conducted by the dating app Hinge found that an even higher percentage of singles of all ages, 91%, would prefer to date someone who goes to therapy. "And you’re more likely to get a second date if you mention going to therapy on a first date," they noted in a press release.

For many, therapy has changed how they view dating.

Those who attend therapy admit that the practice changed how they view dating. Just over half of the young women surveyed and nearly 40% of the men believe that it is easier to build a healthy relationship with someone who has therapy experience.

Speaking to Psych Central, Kate Balestrieri, a therapist and the founder of Modern Intimacy, explained why that is. She noted that those in therapy are often better at communicating, more effective at setting boundaries, are are willing to put in the work that a relationship needs to thrive. They also understand the importance of personal growth and are willing to heal old wounds.

“People who prioritize their own mental health can be more empathic and attuned as a partner because they have a deeper understanding of the complexities of their own internal experience,” Balestrieri explained.

While therapy can give you an edge in the dating world, it's certainly not the only reason to take care of your mental health.

Therapy offers countless benefits, whether you are married, actively dating, consciously single, or anything in between.

"Therapy helps individuals build coping skills, strengthen relationships, and improve self-confidence while addressing mental health challenges such as strong emotions, past traumas, and social injustices," Mental Health America explained. It can also help you face challenges in your life, heal past wounds, and learn to set and maintain boundaries.

Therapy can be an incredibly powerful tool for healing, support, and apparently dating.

