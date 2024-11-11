5 Habits That Attract Low-Value, ‘Dusty’ Men Into Your Life, According To ‘Black Cat Academy’ Founder

It’s completely normal to want high-value, well, everything. Wanting the best for yourself and those closest to you is a natural part of life. But, to attain this, you have to put in the work.

A lot of people equate this idea with things of monetary value. While that is true, it can also apply to non-material things, like the people in your life.

If you’re looking to attract high-value men into your life, it will require work, just like with anything else good.

Here are five habits that bring low-value men into your life:

Anna Kristina, the founder of the Black Cat Academy, knows what it takes to attract a high-value partner.

Through her social media and courses, Anna shares how to trade “golden retriever energy” for that of a black cat — confident, assured, and in charge.

Recently, Anna made a TikTok video detailing the kind of behavior that would attract what she deemed “dusty” men into your life. She also shared the reasons these habits would only bring the lowest of the low and give you way less than you deserve.

1. Smoking

Anna compared the act of smoking a cigarette to that of “a toddler that’s holding onto its dummy.” This just doesn’t work, she said, “unless you’re sitting in a high-value cigar lounge with billionaires around you.”

In addition to the fact that smoking does not give off the look you want men to see, it also reveals something about your nature.

“[It’s] also giving away how mentally and emotionally weak you are because you’re so easily prone to addiction,” she stated.

In case this wasn’t enough to convince you not to smoke (along with, like, the actual negative health outcomes), the Action on Smoking and Health noted that smoking can also cause “premature facial wrinkling,” making you even less attractive from an aesthetic standpoint.

2. Ripped jeans

Wearing jeans with rips in them may be on trend right now, but Anna warned against it. “They just don’t look elegant or put together,” she said.

“The more you look expensive and put together and feminine, the more you will attract a high-value provider man,” Anna insisted.

While it is fun to try out different fashion trends as a form of self-expression, you also have to understand that your clothes have a serious impact on the way other people think about you. You would never want to neglect putting your best foot forward in the name of dressing like everyone else.

“Why is it that people often agonize over what to wear for a job interview, a first date, or a party?” an article published in the Personality and Social Psychology Review asked. “The answer is simple: They understand that others’ first impressions of them rely on their clothing, hairstyle, makeup and accessories.”

3. Being too drunk

Anna understands the importance of a fun girls’ night, but she also knows how essential self-control is.

“People will gossip about you,” she argued. “You will do stupid things. People will take advantage of you. Most likely, you’re gonna embarrass yourself and do things you’re probably gonna regret the next day.”

Presentation is everything, according to Anna, and presenting yourself as drunk is not a good look. Furthermore, too much alcohol can alter some people’s moods, making them mean or angry, the Gateway Foundation said.

Hannah Bickmore | Pexels

No one wants to be around you in that situation, especially not people of high value.

4. Bitten fingernails

Anna described bitten fingernails as “self-explanatory.” Truly, it’s just not the impression you want to give.

A habit of biting your nails can form because of stress or anxiety, according to Healthline. So, this could send the message that you lack confidence.

Healthline also pointed out that it could be a sign of impatience or boredom. This could imply your self-control skills aren’t up to snuff.

Taking away the psychology of it all, bitten nails just don’t look as good as freshly manicured nails. They’re bound to make high-value men think twice.

5. Gossiping and swearing

“How miserable must your own life be if you have to get together with other women to talk about other people and drag them down?” Anna asked, after declaring that gossiping made you a low-value individual yourself.

“Swearing,” she continued. “First of all, it’s not very feminine or elegant. And, secondly, I’m sure you also don’t wanna be with a man, or attract a man into your life, that is constantly swearing.”

Just like your outward appearance communicates something to others, so does your choice of language. An Inc. Magazine article written by etiquette expert Diane Gottsman pointed out that swearing in professional settings is on the rise, but it isn’t always a good thing.

“Someone who can maintain their composure in the worst of times is seen as a good example of demonstrating grace under pressure,” Gottsman stated.

If you want to attract high-value men into your life, it’s important to avoid these habits.

Some things that the habits Anna discussed have in common are self-control and others’ perception of you. It’s important to discipline yourself and appear as someone who has it together, even if you may not always feel that way.

Doing so will ensure that you are able to find the high-value man that you want and deserve.

Mary-Faith Martinez is a writer for YourTango who covers entertainment, news and human interest topics.