Groom Breaks Down In Tears After Bride Surprises Him With Her Wedding Vows — ‘There Was Not A Dry Eye’

A bride and groom's heartwarming wedding vow exchange has captured the hearts of millions after a moment from their ceremony went viral on social media.

Shahan Krakirian and Michelle Alacon Krakirian tied the knot in front of their friends, family, and other loved ones. While reading out her vows to Shahan, Michelle surprised him with a twist that brought her new husband to tears.

The groom broke down after the bride surprised him by learning Armenian to say part of her wedding vows.

Michelle and Shahan were surrounded by love and joy during their special day. However, unbeknownst to Shahan, Michelle had a bit of a surprise for him that wasn't revealed until she began reading her wedding vows.

"I promise to learn Armenian for you because I know how important it is for you that our children know and recognize Armenian," Michelle said in Armenian, speaking directly to Shahan, who immediately began tearing up at the sound of his native tongue.

Their ceremony, which was filmed and posted by videographer Chris Mai, showed the guests, including Shahan's family, also wiping away tears at this heartfelt moment.

She continued, telling Shahan, while still speaking in Armenian, "I already learned a little but you have to help me speak better and I will teach you how to read and write. I promise that wherever this life takes us, peaks or valleys, I will always be with you and walk by your side."

Despite the tears and reactions from the guests, Michelle still managed to end her vows on a humorous note. "I will be with you even if we must go to the place where the donkey dies,” referring to a common Armenian idiom meaning a "faraway place." A similar phrase to when someone refers to something being in Timbuktu.

The bride came up with the idea to learn Armenian while planning the wedding.

In an interview with The Armenian Report, Michelle opened up about her decision to surprise Shahan.

Speaking her wedding vows in Armenian showed Shahan just how much she loved not only him but his culture and that she would make it a priority for their future children as well.

She explained that it wasn't easy at all and required her to find the right tutor.

"At first, I thought I’d just learn a one-liner in Armenian to surprise Shahan, but I realized that if I was going to do it, I might as well go all in," Michelle told the publication.

It was hard to find the right tutor since most in her area only taught Eastern Armenian, whereas Shahan and his family spoke Western Armenian. Finally, Michelle managed to track down someone who could teach her the right dialect.

The bride took language lessons in secret to surprise the groom.

For four months leading up to their wedding, Michelle secretly took lessons via video chat and practiced her vows in a rec room in their apartment complex, sneaking away from Shahan so that he wouldn't know.

"I had flashcards and notes that I kept hidden from him. There were times I thought he’d caught me, but luckily, he didn’t," Michelle recalled.

Talking about the reactions from her guest and her husband, Michelle admitted that she didn't think the entire room would be as emotional as they were.

"I knew he’d cry — he’s emotional — but I didn’t expect everyone else to. People who didn’t even understand Armenian came up to me afterward, telling me they were crying during the ceremony."

As the video continued to attract attention, Michelle's gesture highlighted the importance of embracing the culture of your significant other.

She didn't have to learn Armenian, but she instead chose to promise Shahan that not only would she strive to understand his native tongue but that she also wanted their future children to be proud of where their family is from.

