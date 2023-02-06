By How To Get The Man Of Your Dreams and Andrea Zimmerman — Updated on Feb 06, 2023
The season of romance is upon us — and while it's never a bad time to tell the woman in your life that you love her, this month, in particular, is as good of a reason as any.
And we've done all the hard work for you in curating and choosing the perfect gift to tell her that you love her (besides letting her sleep in, breakfast in bed, and free massages, of course.)
From free laundry delivery service (#2) to rent-your-own-resort (#19) to a 'just because' box that will spark joy all year (#27), there's truly something for every woman on this list, no matter her interests, hobbies, or particulars. (I mean, who doesn't like cozy slippers?)
So go on, tell her you love her with these 40 great gifts that say 'I love you, baby' — and then tell her out loud, in person, too, just for good measure.
Here are 40 gifts that say 'I love you, baby':
1. Mori Robe
Made in sustainable lyocell which feels soft and silky against the skin, the luxe robe has a self-tie belt and handy patch pockets at the side to carry your essentials.
2. Hampr Laundry Service
On-demand laundry service at the push of a button is a gift that absolutely no woman will ever turn down.
3. Nakabayashi Yu-sari Notebook
This luxurious notebook boasts premium quality egg-shelled colored paper that complements fountain pen ink with an ultra-smooth texture and quick-drying properties.
4. Emu Austalia Platinum Mintaro Slippers
This double-face sheepskin slipper is super-soft and toasty warm.
5. OTM Cannes Makeup Bag
This standout vanity case features a gilded chain handle, intricately etched gold hardware, a slim interior pocket, and an organizer that makes every vanity experience both functional and visually compelling.
6. Louloudi Vibrating Amethyst Facial Massager
Simply apply the stone disc to your face and gently rub away puffiness, and promote circulation and the oxygenation of your skin as it massages and relaxes tight facial muscles.
7. POMP Cotton Candy V'Day Bundle
A sweet flower arrangement that whispers 'I love you' with fragrant pink and white O'hara ruffled roses and exotic lilies, in a modern round glass vase.
8. Scout Monogrammable Weekend Travel Bag
Other weekend travel bags just don't compare to this carry-on. It's super lightweight and the soft sides allow it to be smushed under an airplane seat or in an overhead bin.
9. Levenger True Writer Classic Majesty Pen
To pair with #3, this gleaming, majestic writing tool is designed to add a touch of regal elegance to everyday journaling.
10. Vahdam Weekend In Paris Tea Gift Set
Transport her to the romantic streets of the City Of Love through this wondrous collection: premium tin caddies of 9 of Vahdam's healthiest in-house, loose-leaf blends, directly sourced from India without any artificial preservatives, fillers, additives, or flavors.
11. Day Designer 2023 Weekly Planner
This daily/weekly planner will let her optimize for the best organization and productivity. They're offered in two sizes, and each planner combines beautiful cover designs and convenient page layouts.
12. Candyswag Personalized Gift Box
For the sweet tooth in your life, CandySwag's concept is simple: you gift, she chooses, and the company delivers. Pretty simple and pretty sweet — literally.
13. Honeydew Ultimate Luxury Body Pillow
The ultimate sleep companion, not only does this body pillow have an incredibly luxurious and huggable feel, it delivers health benefits like comfort, support, deeper relaxation, and sounder sleep.
14. Lee Sherpa Lined Long Rider Jacket
Oversized, retro-inspired, and lined with cozy sherpa, this elongated jacket is a closet staple for all your winter activities.
15. Kenny Flowers Acapulco Terry Bucket Hat
Speaking of winter, go straight from snowfall to the tropics with this mod, terry cotton beach hat — spring break is around the corner!
16. Declutter Your Photo Life: Curating, Preserving, Organizing, and Sharing Your Photos by Adam Pratt
Wouldn’t it be great to finally have all your photos — digital or otherwise — organized, safe, accessible, findable, and shareable? With this helpful book by your side, she'll have just what she needs to achieve photo bliss.
17. Aubade Paris Silk Desire Pants
Flowing and loose-fitting, these trousers have a modern and sexy cut to wear by day or night.
18. Truffoire White Truffle Day Moisturizer
This lightweight moisturizer is an ideal way to give skin a thoroughly hydrated and moisturized look while pampering it with ingredients that help fend off the day’s stressors.
19. Swimply Rent Your Own Private Pool
Swimply lets you rent private local pools by the hour (like Airbnb for pools), and has options across the entire U.S. and Canada that offer an easy local daycation. It's like being at your own personal resort for a day — and what better gift is that?
20. Painting Happiness: Creativity With Watercolors by Terry Runyan
In this simple, vibrant guide, Instagram muse Terry Runyan explores the art of watercolor through the lens of mindfulness, presenting activities and projects which she can paint to nurture her creative side.
21. Mon Verre Monogrammed Champagne Flutes
Worthy of any celebratory occasion or festive soirée, these champagne flutes are an exquisite fusion of design and function.
22. Marbela Mini Sampler Soap Set
This scrumptious set includes best-selling handmade soaps with scents like rose, lavender dream, Himalayan salt spring, floral passionfruit, and more.
23. Nest Bedding Soft Topper
A natural solution for any "just-too-firm" sleeping surface, complement her mattress with this soft latex topper — complete with an Organic Knit Cotton and Joma Wool quilted foam cover.
24. HART + LAND Bee Mine Organic PJ Set
With a long sleeve henley style top and relaxed pants, these buzzing PJs are perfect for lounging or morning cuddles.
25. Pretty Honest Lemon Lavender 3-Wick Soy Candle
With top notes of Lemon, Orange, Eucalyptus, and Tangerine and base notes of clove and green leaves, her home will instantly smell fresh and inviting.
26. Dionis Goat Milk Hand Cream
Whether she's in the mood for lily blossoms or the fresh rich scent of milky goodness & sweet honey, she'll love every scent in this goat milk hand cream collection.
27. Rainy Day 'Just Because' Box
This is such a cool concept: Rainy Day boxes are carefully curated to contain thoughtful, beautiful gifts that are individually packaged and meant to be opened over time — a la on a rainy day.
28. Love Classic Flowy Button-Up Shirt
A soft and airy button-up shirt that's ultra-lightweight and perfect for layering.
29. BeMystique Wayuu Bag
A truly special gift, this bag has been hand-crafted by members of the Wayuu tribe inhabiting the La Guajira Peninsula in Colombia. Each one takes a month to complete and is unique to the weaver, telling a story through the bag's colors, patterns, and shapes.
30. Trina Turk Lilies Jumpsuit
Utility meets femininity in this bright floral jumpsuit boasting hues of pink, red, and coral. Pure floaty feminity!
31. Bare Necessities Easy, Everyday No-Show Thong
Made to feel like a second skin, this smooth stretch micro-fiber is the instant answer to any panty line problems.
32. Kindred Bravely Knit Socks
The knitted cotton fabric means these comfy crew socks are cozy in the colder months while also being breathable year-round.
33. The Citi Mini Sling Bag
This bag is technically a diaper bag — but it's also just an incredibly efficient bag, period, especially for women who hate bulky totes and love carrying the bare minimum.
34. Reef Cushion Sol Hi Sandals
These thick, layered soles with vegan leather straps are soft, easy to wear, and full of extra espadrille details — very resort chic!
35. Sunday Citizen Snug Teddy Shorts
These cozy shorts featuring an adjustable drawstring waist are the fluffiest duds you'll ever wear — promise.
36. Susan Faris Jackie Crossbody iPhone Bag
A chic and functional carry-case, featuring fast and easy access to your iPhone with a deep pocket large enough for your passport and other essentials, three secure credit card slots, and a decorative tassel keychain.
37. Levity Scandinavian Lounge Chair
Not only is this Scandinavian Lounge Chair perfect for lounging — what every woman dreams of — it features machine-washable and stain-resistant upholstery and liquid-repelling, premium foam cushions. We repeat: machine-washable furniture!
38. Progress Over Perfection Journal
This incredible planner isn’t about finishing every single thing on your to-do list (hence the “running to-do list” section for things you want to do eventually but can’t do in the present); rather about making progress and feeling the results of that progress in your everyday life — such a great mission.
39. The Company Store Luxury Lambswool Blanket
This pure lambswool blanket brings color, warmth, and texture to any bed.
40. Sleep Number Rest & Read Pillow
Pairing well with #39, this rest & read pillow allows her to browse, read, or watch TV in exquisite comfort.
