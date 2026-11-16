The question of who should pay for a first date might be one of the oldest debates in modern society, and for some reason, it's also one of the hardest to solve. While etiquette experts like Diane Gottsman believe paying for a date should be the responsibility of the person who planned it, opinions seem to split especially sharply along generational lines based on what was acceptable when they grew up.

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Gen Z, millennials, Gen X, and baby boomers all have their own opinions about who should be responsible for paying on a first date.

The traditional expectation is that men should pay for a first date, but different generations have different ideas. Older generations are more likely to stick to the way things have always been, but some think there’s a better way to do things. Younger people are most likely to evaluate who should pay based on personal circumstances.

Boomers generally think men should pay on a first date, but not always.

Baby boomers grew up in a pretty traditional climate. They were used to following societal expectations that seemed inescapable at the time, so it’s not surprising that they took a more old-school approach to dating.

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A survey from LendingTree found that 52% of boomers thought a man should pay for the first date. Boomers tend to stick to traditional gender roles, which means it would seem impolite for a man not to at least offer to cover the bill.

The interesting thing is that not all boomers agree. The women’s liberation movement of the 1960s was a time when many boomer women questioned their role in society. Plenty of women in this generation have no problem challenging a man who thinks it’s his duty to pay for a first date.

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Gen X is still traditional, but they tend to be less strict about who should pay for a first date.

Although they’re younger, Gen X isn’t all that different from boomers. A survey conducted by Talker Research on behalf of Chime showed that 45% of Gen Xers thought it was a man’s responsibility to pay for the first date.

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Gen X is still pretty traditional overall, but they are a distinctly independent generation. Men picking up the tab feels less like an obligation to them and more like the way things have always been done. They’re more relaxed about it than boomers.

Since Gen X is also very practical, they aren’t going to sit around and argue over who should pay the bill for an hour. In that case, it makes much more sense to split it, and they don’t mind doing that.

Millennials are much more open to the idea of women paying for a first date.

Millennials are known for breaking traditions in favor of what makes sense, and paying for a first date is no different. According to research from Visa, only 43% of millennial women said they wanted their date to cover the bill, compared to 60% of millennial men who felt like they should pay.

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What’s even more interesting is how millennial women feel about paying or not paying for a first date. Sixty percent actually admitted to feeling embarrassed when their date took care of the check, while 30% felt empowered when they paid themselves.

Many millennials have been fighting for a more equitable world for years. They were also the first generation to start openly talking about the wealth gap between men and women. That attitude impacts every part of their lives, including dating.

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Gen Z’s opinion on who should pay for a first date blends traditional and modern values.

This younger generation can’t seem to make their minds up about who should cover the bill. The same Chime survey found that 36% of this generation thought it was a man’s responsibility to pay, while 28% said the person who plans the date should pay, and another 23% said it’s best to split the bill.

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Psychology professor Campbell Leaper explained that people usually think chivalry is a good thing. That could explain why many Gen Zers don’t see a problem with men continuing to pay for first dates just like they have for decades.

Research from King’s College London also showed that Gen Z men hold even more traditional ideas about gender roles than boomer men do. Although Gen Z is considered pretty progressive, there are some things they won’t let go of. Maybe picking up the tab on a first date is one of them.

Mary-Faith Martinez is a writer with a bachelor’s degree in English and Journalism who covers news, psychology, lifestyle, and human interest topics.