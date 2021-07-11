5 Reasons Why Intelligent People Have The Hardest Time Finding Love

When they look in the mirror, smart women see the reflection of a strong person with purpose who knows what she wants.

Being intelligent and resourceful are amazing traits to have, but to some, this can be intimidating and maybe a bit scary.

Perhaps that's why smart people have a harder time finding love.

If you're a smart person wondering why you're still single, here are five reasons you may be having trouble finding love.

1. You're analytical.

There's more to a partner than sex organs that go well together, and smart people are all too aware of the fact.

They often analyze the crap out of their dates. They wonder about their future, the best way to cultivate romance, and are obsessed with finding the right person.

This isn't exactly a bad thing.

2. You know it's better to be alone than with the wrong partner.

And there's no shame in that either.

Smart people are so dead set on finding the right partner that they'll abstain all together if necessary.

3. You're aware that relationships often end.

This isn't exactly a cynical thing. They just know the brutal truth is that most relationships won't work out.

As a result, they sometimes take things a little too slow and have trouble committing.

But the right partner will understand that.

4. You may be intimidating.

It's not just that smart people are intimidating to dumb-dumbs, but to other intelligent people as well.

Subscribe to our newsletter. Join now for YourTango's trending articles, top expert advice and personal horoscopes delivered straight to your inbox each morning.

They might be uncomfortable with the fact that you excel in areas of life they don't.

You may also experience that concern, leaving you a little uncomfortable.

5. You know to protect yourself.

The sharper people in this world are often keenly aware of the danger in any given situation, and that includes dating.

They play it cool, cautious, and tend to put up barriers to protect themselves.

This article was originally published at Higher Perspective. Reprinted with permission from the author.