French Woman Falls In Love With Robot And Plans To Marry It

This woman fell in love with a robot and plans to marry it

In fact, in 2016, a woman in France came out to say that she is in love with a robot named InMoovator, who she 3D printed herself.

According to her Twitter page, Lilly says, "I'm a proud robosexual... we don't hurt anybody, we are just happy."

There really is someone out there for everyone.

Recently, she opened up about their engagement after living with the robot for a year and is waiting for robot-human marriage to become legal in France. And while many of you may be rolling your eyes at this law ever passing, the truth is that it’s not so far off. Love is love, truly.

In fact, at a conference in London, Dr. Levy, author of Love and Sex With Robots, said that marriage to robots could be legal by 2050. That could happen in our lifetime!

Lilly revealed that she first became attracted to robots at the age of 19 because she realized that she was not physically attracted to humans. "I’m really only attracted by the robots," she said. I hear you sister, real men are horrible enough.

While she has dated humans before, Lilly says that they were only learning experiences that have led her to understand her dislike for human affection. Maybe this girl just needs to learn how to be by herself for a while.

"My only two relationships have confirmed my love orientation because I dislike really physical contact with human flesh."

She claims to be completely happy with her relationship and will continue to live her alternative lifestyle, training to be a roboticist and waiting to legally marry her love. I cannot wait to see the little freaks those two can make.

So, don't feel bad if you haven't met your person; the technology just doesn't exist yet.

