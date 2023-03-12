Men Are Buying Tiny Holographic Wives To Avoid Marrying Real Ones

Well, Japan is at it again making super-creepy, yet oddly appealing technology. This new toy has been described as an anime version of Amazon’s Alexa. Are you starting to picture it? Have you always wondered if Alexa would be hot?

Men are buying these tiny holographic wives to avoid marrying real ones.

The Japanese company, Vinclu Inc., has developed the remedy for every lonely bachelor out there, the Gatebox. This cylinder-shaped device is transparent, and voice-activated, and is home to a tiny little holographic character named Azuma Hikari.

If you buy the Gatebox for your home, you’ll essentially have a little virtual woman, in a box, who will be happy to see you when you get home from work.

Her creators said that she is the perfect possession for those who live alone and want to be comforted by a cute, happy, attractive woman. This anime character boasts blue hair, a mini skirt, and knee-high socks. The company says that her main goal is to "do all she can just for the owner,” sometimes referred to as her "master."

Is it just me, or is this starting to seem a little creepy?

Aside from looking the part, Azuma has her own personality, too. She likes donuts, hates bugs, is 20 years old, and her dream is "to become a heroine to help people who are working hard." Another little tidbit: she wears a virtual wedding ring, too. It really seems that Azuma is meant to play the part of the happy, stay-at-home holographic wife.

Could this be the answer to happy relationships now that women are driven to be more career-oriented? With Azuma, could husbands get the undivided attention that they need while the wife gets to work on her career? Dudes, what’s the likelihood that you would buy her?

Photo: Gatebox

It seems so, according to an ad put out for Gatebox. In it, Azuma works like an alarm clock, waking up her master and letting him know what the weather will be like that day. She reminds him to bring an umbrella and even gives him emotional support.

While he’s working during the day, she sends him thoughtful text messages like, “Come home early,” and “I can’t wait to see you.” She even ensures that all the lights are on in the house when he gets home from work, and jumps up and down in her little box, exclaiming, “I missed you, darling!”

Gatebox is designed with sensors that detect human movement, and a camera that allows her to recognize faces and the movements of her owner. Azuma even understands when someone is speaking to her, and she responds accordingly with natural conversation.

Azuma also has Bluetooth as well as infrared data communication technology so that she can understand what’s going on in her master’s life. There’s a camera, microphone, and humidity sensor that helps her do this. She can also connect to the internet, smartphones, and other electronics.

The company says that her voice is meant to be soothing so that she comforts and supports her master every day. The more often she is spoken to by her owner, the more she is able to learn about their emotions and life.

According to Gatebox, Azuma allows her owner to "enjoy a life with someone while still retaining your freedom."

To get this kind of freedom and emotional support, you will pay around $2,580 USD. The company started off with a limited supply of 300 units. We’ll see how well the trend takes off.

While this whole Azuma idea seemed pretty sexist to me at first, now I’m starting to think that it could be really good for us ladies. For the guys who want a devoted, submissive, stay-at-home wife, let them have her — a virtual version, anyway. This will leave us go-getting, career-oriented, strong women with guys who will actually appreciate our hustle. Thanks, little holographic wife!

Shannon Ullman is a writer who focuses on travel and adventure, women's health, pop culture, and relationships. Her work has appeared in Huffington Post, MSN, and Matador Network.