4 Feminine Traits Men Go Absolutely Wild For, According To Experts

It's not your body, it's not your clothes, it's not your job, it's not your family of origin, it's not your social status. So, what is it about a woman who makes a cis-het man go wild?

Here are 4 feminine traits men go wild for, according to YourTango experts:

1. Class mixed with self-respect

Men often find class and self-respect attractive. These qualities are increasingly recognized as rare yet highly appealing traits in today’s fast-paced and often superficial world.



Class, in this context, refers to a woman's dignified, respectful, and gracious manner in her interactions and behavior. It is about carrying oneself with poise, showing respect to others, and maintaining a certain standard of personal conduct. This quality transcends physical appearance or social status; it is about an inner elegance that radiates outward.



Self-respect complements class. It involves recognizing one’s value, maintaining personal standards, and not compromising one's beliefs or integrity for external approval. A woman with self-respect knows her worth, treats herself kindly, and does not settle for less than she deserves. This trait is inherently attractive because it signifies strength, independence, and a strong sense of self.



These traits, class, and self-respect, embody a timeless appeal. They speak to a depth of character beyond the superficialities that often dominate our first impressions. Men, like anyone, are drawn to individuals who respect themselves and handle their interactions with grace and dignity. It’s a reminder that attraction is multifaceted and encompasses physical attributes and the essence of how a person conducts themselves in the world.



In an era where these traits may seem rare, they stand out even more and profoundly capture attention, demonstrating that what truly resonates in attraction is often more about who we are than what we appear to be.

— Clare Waismann, Counselor and Registered Addiction Specialist

2. Curiosity

Be curious always. Don’t be afraid to let your imagination run wild and free! It’s your birthright and super attractive.

—Liz Zed, Spiritual coach

3. Self-confidence

Your self-confidence tells a good deal about your emotional stability. Attractiveness comes from within. It is built on confidence, comfort in your skin, and the ability to set others at ease.

— Dr. Helen Fisher, American anthropologist

Photo via Getty

4. Ikigai

“Ikigai” is the Japanese word for life’s purpose or “life worth living”. This gives you personal drive and motivation and makes you vibrant and attractive because you are on your mission. Each day is infused with meaning. There is an unmistakable confidence and joy that comes with living your purpose that is irresistible and inspiring to others.

When you find the thing you’re good at, it lights you up from the inside, and it serves the world, then you’ve found your “Ikigai,” This is an irresistible quality you can’t get in a bottle.

—Stephanie Lazzara, Life Coach

Have some class, wrap it in self-respect, and bind it with confidence. Be curious about everything and know your reason for living to make your life worth living. Not only men, but all people across the gender spectrum, are often attracted to mirrors of themselves, their values, ideals, traits, and qualities. Opposites might attract, yet a more powerful magnetism between humans happens when you see a self-assured person walk into your life as an equal on the same page in the same book as you.

Will Curtis is a writer and editor for YourTango. He's been featured on the Good Men Project and taught English abroad for ten years.