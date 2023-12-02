The 2 Fatal Online Dating Mistakes Women Make

Why you might have trouble finding love online.
By David Wygant — Last updated on Dec 02, 2023
Photo: stanisluva | Ahmani Vidal | Getty Images
Online dating and dating apps are all the rage these days.
You no longer need to write long-winded paragraphs about yourself and your dream fantasy person.
Nowadays, if you want to go on a date, all you need to do is go to Bumble, Hinge, Tinder, and countless other dating sites and just write a few sentences about yourself, add four or five photos, and off to swiping we go.
Brilliant.
You don't have to read anything.
But — and here's the big 'but' — those few sentences could also be enough to turn off the majority of men. I've seen it happen so many times.
What you say in those few sentences on a dating site can determine whether a man swipes right or swipes left. It can determine whether or not he wants to get together with you at all.
Here are two fatal online dating mistakes women make, according to a man:
2. Saying you don't need a man
Usually, this comes after career-driven — "I don't need a man in my life, but I would like one."
Men like to feel needed and desired.
Nobody needs a man. And I don't need a woman.
But, what I need and desire is a partner.
When someone says they don't need a man, what that says is that you’re bitter. You've had bad relationships so you don't need a man.
So that one statement tells us that you're not going to be feminine in a relationship. You don't need us so you're not going to fall for us. We’re not going to be able to romance you.
2. Saying, "My life is full of adventures. I live life to the fullest."
You're telling us right then and there that you have no idea how to be vulnerable.
Living life to the fullest means that you have filled your life with other things besides romance and intimacy.
Photo: Ba Tik/Pexels
You have filled your life with toys and games and trips and everything else.
You're telling us you really don't need a man, you're career-driven, and you live life to the fullest. It tells men — plain and simple — that you don't get what being vulnerable and intimacy are all about.
Just two statements but they're fatal.
They are so simple but women say them consistently.
Are you looking for love? Create a profile that attracts quality men who are desperate to date you by using language that attracts men in a positive way.
David Wygant is a dating coach who spent the past 20 years helping men and women transform their love lives. As a lead writer for Ask Men and Huffington Post, his advice has been offered across television, newspapers, and magazines, including MTV, The New York Times, MSNBC, Fox News, Cosmopolitan, Men's Health, E! Entertainment Television, and more.