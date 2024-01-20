10 Facts Every Woman Should Know About Men Who Truly Love Them, According To A Mental Health Guru

Dating is hard enough, but finding someone who truly loves you can sometimes feel impossible.

Shaun Gray, a former police officer turned nurse and mental health guru, has some important tips for women looking for true love.

The mental health guru used his own journey to offer others advice on life and love.

The 35-year-old social media star and father of two started his career as a police officer and firefighter, but after obtaining a specialized certification in mental health training with the police force, he was inspired to go back to school and become a nurse.

Ultimately, however, it was his psychology studies in nursing school combined with his own personal struggles that truly launched his TikTok presence.

“I have been through a lot of stuff in my life,” he told Inside Tuscon Business. “And I learned that nowadays, I look forward to stuff I can learn from. That is where I get most of my content that I post (on TikTok).”

He wanted to do something meaningful and highlight the importance of prioritizing mental health. “I thought I would make a couple of posts, like motivational stuff, inspiring stuff, or stuff or quotes like that would help,” he added. “People don’t understand how one simple, unselfish act of kindness can seriously change someone’s life.”

However, the feedback received from his viewers was life-changing.

Since then, he has become an inspirational and motivational speaker for those who are seeking advice, encouragement, and, of course, love!

Gray shared 10 facts every woman should know about men who truly love them.

In a video posted to TikTok with over 8 million views, Gray shared what every woman should know about men and true love.

1. You should never have to tell a grown man how to love you.

If your partner truly knows you and understands you, you should not be teaching him how to love you.

Photo: Latino Life / Canva Pro

The right man will communicate his feelings for you in a multitude of ways and you will know and trust that he is sincere because of his actions.

2. What one man won't do, another man who values you will do.

There is something to be said for not settling. If one man will not provide you with what you need emotionally, there is someone else out there who will.

3. He's going to cheat if he wants to, and there’s nothing you can do about it.

Cheating has nothing to do with the way the relationship has been going, and no woman should blame themselves for it. You should never take responsibility for someone else’s actions.

There is no benefit from placing blame on yourself. It will not and cannot predict future infidelities or prevent them.

4. Stop accepting the phrase 'Well, this is just who I am.'

Growth and change are an important part of life. We, as healthy people, should aspire to always change, and anyone who fights against it isn't worth your time. Love is not a one-way street.

5. A man is going to treat you exactly how he feels about you.

The right person for you will do anything in their power to make sure you know you are loved. If he treats you disrespectfully, that is not love.

6. When he shows you how he feels about you, even if you don’t like it, believe him.

If his actions reflect anything but love, believe them and move on. You cannot love him enough to love you back.

7. Men will literally do anything for the woman they truly love.

When a man falls in love, he will protect that relationship, but he will never try to control you or the relationship.

8. If he really loves you the way he says he does, his actions will always back it up and tell you he means what he says.

The saying “actions speak louder than words” is never wrong. A man can say "I love you" every night, but never show that love.

Saying words of love never replaces acts of love. They should always go hand-in-hand.

9. Give no guy a second chance — grown, mature men are fully aware of their actions when they do them.

An important part of being an adult is understanding that every behavior has a consequence. A man in a healthy relationship will never be ignorant of their own actions.

A woman who accepts a man's excuses for bad behavior sets the stage for the behavior to be repeated.

10. You’re not asking too much; you’re just asking the wrong person.

You should never feel guilty for expressing your wants and needs in a relationship. if you love and are loved, there's no such thing as asking too much from your partner.

It's okay to hold out for a partner who truly loves you.

Love and relationships take hard work, but putting effort into a partner who isn't giving back is wasted.

If you haven't found a guy who fulfills these 10 facts, it's okay to hold out for someone who will. There's no rush when it comes to love and companionship.

It's cliché, but there are plenty of fish in the sea.

Lauren Reams is a writer at YourTango who covers entertainment and news.