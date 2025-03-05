9 Easy Ways To Address Your Marriage Issues If Your Spouse Is Clueless

It's easy to roll your eyes at marriage advice and suggestions. After all, you've been married for how many years now? You know the things you should be doing. Like being more patient when he forgets for the 100th time to pick up his socks. Or scheduling a monthly date night.

But who has time for it all? You do. The benefits that come from prioritizing your marriage make the effort more than worthwhile.

And these low-maintenance tips prove that it's doable and worth it to address marriage issues when they pop up. Whether it's a new habit to adopt or a simple tweak you can make in everyday conversation, here's how to save your marriage in just a few easy ways, especially if your spouse is clueless.

Here are easy ways to address your marriage issues if your spouse is clueless:

1. Throw a just-because party

fizkes / Shutterstock

"When you're tired, being fun can feel like a chore," says life coach Elaine Beth Cohen. "Getting yourself excited might seem like the antithesis of what you want to do, but it may very well be exactly what you need."

So pull together a just-because party — it doesn't have to be anything fancy or elaborate. Even just inviting a bunch of friends over for pizza will get you out of your everyday marital routine, and will create warm and fun memories that you and your spouse will look back on fondly.

2. Start a spouse gratitude journal

Ground Picture / Shutterstock

It may sound a little hokey at first, but "start a gratitude journal of all the things your spouse does for you, and write down one thing every day," suggests Rebecca West, design psychology coach and author of Happy Starts at Home.

And think small. From tiny things like saying "excuse me" when he burped at dinner (seriously, start that small), to big things like taking your mom to her doctor's appointment, the more you pay attention to the things your spouse brings to the marriage, the happier your marriage will be.

Using a spouse gratitude journal can significantly enhance relationship satisfaction by fostering a greater appreciation and positive focus on one's partner. This can improve communication, intimacy, and overall relationship stability.

A 2019 study showed that individuals who regularly express gratitude toward their spouse report higher marital contentment and lower conflict.

3. Leave your phone in the car

Yuri A / Shutterstock

"Looking at other couples while out to dinner the past few years, I've noticed how one spouse will be looking at their phone, while the other eats in silence," says relationship expert and author Dawn Michael, Ph.D.

"Talk about lack of respect. This is a nonverbal way of saying, 'You're not important enough for me to focus on.'"

So when you go out to eat, leave the phones in the car. Or on your entryway table at home. You get the picture. It will feel weird at first, but you'll be surprised how quickly you get used to it, and how much more able you are to focus on your partner.

4. Don't ask 'How was your day?'

Perfect Wave / Shutterstock

Instead, try "How do you feel about how your day went?" says couples therapist Marni Feuerman, "This changes the question from a fact-finding mission to one that digs into your partner's heart and creates a deeper connection."

When your spouse talks about a meeting with his boss or the new assistant messing up at work, "ask about the impact it's having on him." Does this leave him scared, unhappy, and angry?

"This offers the opportunity to empathize and show that you are there for him in an emotionally supportive way. It also gives you more of a glimpse into his inner world," says Feuerman.

Overusing this question can lead to a lack of depth in conversation, creating a sense of routine and disengagement in a relationship. This is especially true if the partner feels pressured to recount mundane details every time.

A 2018 study explained that it's essential to be mindful of your partner's mood and tailor your questions accordingly, sometimes opting for more specific inquiries to foster a deeper connection.

5. Take a day off from being a wife once a month

Pixel-Shot / Shutterstock

Or just an afternoon — whatever you can manage. You'll probably feel guilty, but it's going to help your relationship. Schedule a massage, enjoy a hobby, read a book at the park, or just take a bath.

"We live in a society where men and women receive messages that we need to protect or take care of others," says Courtney Geter, LMFT, an intimacy and relationship therapist. "

When we get in this habit, we neglect the most important person: ourselves. Constantly putting your spouse, kids, coworkers, clients, and family first depletes your energy."

6. Drop your expectations

Julia_585 / Shutterstock

No, we aren't suggesting you lower your expectations. "People often bring to relationships a set of assumptions about what their partners should do to make them happy, but their partners don't know about these expectations," says Pam Bauer, certified life coach.

One example she gives: My partner should remember my birthday, send me flowers, and choose the perfect gift. Well, the minute your partner doesn't do these things, you get frustrated and upset, and the relationship becomes an exercise in scorekeeping.

"Your partner is not a mind-reader," she says. "Talk to him so you can build a shared understanding of what each of you wants and can realistically provide."

According to research by The Gottman Institute, dropping expectations in a relationship can be detrimental. It often leads to lower relationship standards, which can result in feeling undervalued or settling for less than you deserve. To navigate any potential issues, focus on setting realistic, healthy expectations while maintaining open communication with your partner.

7. Put your relationship before your ego

StockPhotoDirectors / Shutterstock

So many arguments are about one person being right, instead of doing what is best for the relationship.

"The latter takes maturity and the ability to humble yourself," says Michael. "Proving your point in an argument often outweighs the negative effect that it can have on your relationship. Ask yourself: 'Is it really worth the stress on our relationship just to prove I'm right?'"

8. Go to bed angry

StockPhotoDirectors / Shutterstock

"The reality is that when we are overly emotional, our common sense gets buried and our tongue gets looser. You'll have better results if you take a breather to calm down and regain your wits," suggests marriage and lifestyle coach Midori Verity.

Of course, the issue will still need to be dealt with, but waiting until you can talk with a clear head will be far better for your relationship. While the standard advice is never to go to bed angry, sometimes taking a break from a heated argument and going to bed before fully resolving it can be beneficial in a relationship.

This allows for a remarkable down period and can lead to more productive communication the next day when emotions are calmer. The Gottman Institute's work mainly supports this, emphasizing the importance of taking a break when feeling overwhelmed during a fight.

9. Learn the difference between criticism and a complaint

brizmaker / Shutterstock

Criticism is a deliberate attack on a person's character with the intent to inflict emotional pain. It's meant to be a jab. A complaint, on the other hand, is a request for a behavior change.

"Most people interpret complaints as criticism and take them personally, and when this happens they miss the opportunity to connect with their partner," says psychotherapist Crystal Bradshaw.

When you hear a complaint from your partner, try to hear the request and try to help your partner articulate what he or she is struggling to share. "Try not to get defensive and make it about you; instead, focus your energy on what's hidden in the complaint to help your partner get their needs met."

Here's an example: "You used to help me work in the yard on the weekends. We used to enjoy doing this stuff together and planning projects. Now I do it all myself."

The hidden request: "I want to do yard work with you. I want us to do it together like we used to. We used to enjoy spending time together doing this, and now I do it alone and it's not as enjoyable to me without you." See the difference?

