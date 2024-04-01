Does He (Really) Love You? 7 Tiny Ways To Know For Sure

Love shouldn't have you questioning it.
Every woman wants to know if her man's love is the real thing. Knowing the answer is critical to making any future decisions about the relationship. It turns out, it's pretty simple to know if his love is true or not. Here are the seven tests of true love. If you're asking yourself, "Does he love me?" see how your relationship measures up first.
Does he love you? Here are 7 ways to know for sure:
1. Does he always treat you with respect?
If his respect for you is inconsistent or only occurs sparingly, your relationship cannot flourish. In love, you cannot pick and choose the time and place to be kind, considerate, and respectful. Being considerate and respectful one day and rude and inconsiderate the next is not an option. Your partner either is all of these things or he is not. It's really that simple.
2. Do his actions match his words?
We all know the axiom "actions speak louder than words." To know he loves you, you only need to observe his behavior. Does he talk to you with affection, care, and respect, but then bumps you out of the way when you order lunch or dinner? Does he tell you how much he loves you, but ignores you completely when you tell him what you would like to do that day? The truth is, actions do speak louder than words! Never fool yourself into thinking that his actions don’t matter. Put simply, he IS what he does. Ignore this notion at your peril, because it's the best test of whether he is capable of really loving you.
3. Are you an equal partner?
When someone loves you, they treat you as an equal partner — as a person with an equal voice (and equal value) in your relationship. If he makes all of the significant decisions in your relationship and expects you to follow his directives as a second-class citizen, then he does NOT love you. In a successful marriage, both partners share equally in the relationship.
4. Can you trust him with your life and sacred honor?
Can you honestly say, "I trust him more than life itself"? Is your trust in him unequivocal and honest without hesitation? Bottom line: one of the underlying qualities of a great marriage is complete trust in each other. If you don't trust your man without question, then you need to reconsider any long-term relationship with him.
5. Does he tell you he loves you?
Does he declare his love and adoration for you often and without prodding? Does his love for you come naturally and consistently? When you love someone, you tell them. And don't fall for that old line that goes like this: "I don't need to tell her I love her because she knows." This notion is just plain wrong! You need to hear it (we all do). If he doesn't tell you that he loves you, then your relationship has a problem.
6. Can he imagine life without you?
When you are in love, you cannot imagine life without the one you love! So try this question on him: "Honey, do you love me more than life itself? Can you imagine life without me?" If his answers make you wonder about the depth of his commitment to you, he doesn't truly love you. One thing we know for sure is that someone in love cannot envision a life without someone special. If your guy suggests otherwise, he is not the man you should commit your life to.
7. Is he always there for you?
In the end, a man loves you and will always be there for you through the good times and the bad, through thick and thin. Love has no conditions. A man deeply in love with a woman wants her when she is at her best or her worst. And being there for you is something he does in a way that makes you feel good (versus feeling guilty). He makes you excited about where your relationship is going. He raises you higher than you could ever be without him. The measure of his love for you is always about consistency, in his words and behavior. If he loves you, he will meet these seven tests. If he can’t pass this test, then you need to reconsider how true his life is. If he does pass the test, go hug that man (you've got a keeper!). Either way, know that a love you can trust and count on is the type of love you deserve.
