8 Divorce Lawyers Reveal The Most Outrageous Things Clients Ever Confessed

The secrets of a divorce lawyer are probably things we've never heard of in our wildest dreams. After all, divorce lawyers get a bird's eye view into some freaky relationship situations. Research shows that divorce law is known for its emotional intensity, as attorneys often deal with clients experiencing high levels of stress, anger, and conflict.

Here's one doozy of an example: "I was hired by a wife to assist her with a divorce. She had been married for 9 years and had 2 young children with her husband. She wanted a divorce because she found charges to Victoria's Secret on their credit card, but her husband had not given her anything from that store. Like her, I assumed he was having an affair, so we hired a private investigator to conduct surveillance on him. After two weeks, the PI had found no evidence to suggest the husband was cheating on her.

Still believing her husband was cheating, my client confronted him with the credit card charges. He adamantly denied having an affair and claimed he had bought the items to give to her. Reluctantly, she believed him, and the divorce stayed on hold. She continued to believe him until she came home early from work about 2 weeks later. That is when she found him, in their bedroom, lights down low, music softly playing, wearing the littlest red teddy she had ever seen," says Ryan Albaugh of Albaugh Law Firm.

But that's out of the ordinary, right? Stuff like that hardly ever happens... or does it? It actually happens all the time, and here, some divorce lawyers share the wildest stories their clients ever told them. You'll feel a lot better about your own relationship after reading these.

Here, 3 divorce lawyers reveal the most outrageous things clients ever confessed:

1. She cut holes in her husband's pants

"One client cut all of her husband's pants and threw them out the window. I learned that for the first time during the trial when the opposing counsel was cross-examining her."