8 Divorce Lawyers Reveal The Most Outrageous Things Clients Ever Confessed
Some marriages go out with a lot of drama.
The secrets of a divorce lawyer are probably things we've never heard of in our wildest dreams. After all, divorce lawyers get a bird's eye view into some freaky relationship situations. Research shows that divorce law is known for its emotional intensity, as attorneys often deal with clients experiencing high levels of stress, anger, and conflict.
Here's one doozy of an example: "I was hired by a wife to assist her with a divorce. She had been married for 9 years and had 2 young children with her husband. She wanted a divorce because she found charges to Victoria's Secret on their credit card, but her husband had not given her anything from that store. Like her, I assumed he was having an affair, so we hired a private investigator to conduct surveillance on him. After two weeks, the PI had found no evidence to suggest the husband was cheating on her.
Still believing her husband was cheating, my client confronted him with the credit card charges. He adamantly denied having an affair and claimed he had bought the items to give to her. Reluctantly, she believed him, and the divorce stayed on hold. She continued to believe him until she came home early from work about 2 weeks later. That is when she found him, in their bedroom, lights down low, music softly playing, wearing the littlest red teddy she had ever seen," says Ryan Albaugh of Albaugh Law Firm.
But that's out of the ordinary, right? Stuff like that hardly ever happens... or does it? It actually happens all the time, and here, some divorce lawyers share the wildest stories their clients ever told them. You'll feel a lot better about your own relationship after reading these.
Here, 3 divorce lawyers reveal the most outrageous things clients ever confessed:
1. She cut holes in her husband's pants
"One client cut all of her husband's pants and threw them out the window. I learned that for the first time during the trial when the opposing counsel was cross-examining her."
2. He got into a fist fight with his ex-wife's lover
Krakenimages.com / Shutterstock
"I once represented the husband (let’s call him Tim) in a divorce with kids. Unfortunately, although he was just 'done' after 15 years together, he and his wife Nancy had simply not grown in the same direction.
Nancy was convinced that Tim was cheating on her and wanted his blood. When I was able to get 50/50 timesharing for him (and her) in court, Tim was very happy.
After some time had passed, a new client (we’ll call him Jeremy) retained me under similar circumstances. I was in the midst of representing Jeremy in another hotly contested custody battle when I realized that he was dating Tim’s former wife (which explained why he had refused to tell me who had referred him; it was Nancy).
How did I make this discovery? When Tim and Jeremy ended up in a fistfight in a restaurant, to which each had taken the other’s wife (well, in Tim’s case, former wife) on a date, they were both arrested for disorderly conduct. Then they both called me from jail! Needless to say, I had to withdraw from representing Jeremy."
3. He raised a baby that wasn't his
"I had a case where the husband had an affair with a married woman. He got her pregnant, and they had the baby without telling either of their spouses. They didn’t get caught until the kid was 6 months old. The woman who had the affair had to tell her husband, who had stayed up many nights with a crying baby, that the baby wasn’t his. That’s not a fun story, but it’s interesting."
Aly Walansky is a NY-based lifestyle writer who focuses on health, wellness, and relationships. Her work appears in dozens of digital and print publications regularly.