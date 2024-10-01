The Basic Reason Happy Men Have Affairs

Unfortunately, cheating is something even happy people do.

Last updated on Oct 01, 2024

Add to Bookmarks
Happy man has an affair and his girlfriend is upset. Keira Burton | Canva
Advertisement

When my high school boyfriend cheated on me, I found out about the other girl's Instant Messenger screen name and "confronted" her online. (Not the most mature move, I know. But give me a break! I had just turned 17.) Do you know what this girl dared to say to me? "I've seen a picture of you! No wonder he cheated." 

Surely you, like me, have heard numerous friends or significant others say something to the effect of, "How could he have cheated on his wife? She's so gorgeous!" 

Advertisement

What I want to know is why we insist on a woman's beauty — which is highly subjective! — is some kind of barometer — which is highly shallow! — of whether or not her hubby will cheat. Let's get this clear: People cheat because they are unhappy in their relationships.

That's it. I'm not naive; I know plenty of people cheat because their paramours have gained weight/lost too much weight and said paramours are no longer an object of physical attraction. 

The most basic reason happy men have affairs is for physical intimacy. 

Research from 2023 backs this claim up, too: Men are more likely than women to cheat if their marriage lacks the physical intimacy they want. Men would also be more bothered if their wives/girlfriends physically cheated whereas women would be more upset if their partners emotionally cheated.

Advertisement

I think it partially has to do with a man needing to feel manly, and the easiest way they can do that is with physical intimacy. There are a variety of reasons why a couple would stop being intimate, and it can be a very difficult issue to talk about. Some men need to feel wanted, even if that means breaking their vows and spending the night with someone who isn't their partner, no matter the devastating consequences.

RELATED: 8 Things All Chronic Cheaters Have In Common

Why Happy Men Have Affairs Ron Lach / Pexels

Advertisement

RELATED: 5 Personality Types Who Would Rather Cheat Than Face Their Relationship Problems Head-On

But cheating because of one's desire for more physical intimacy is an underlying and relatively shallow factor, not cause-and-effect at all. Most relationships have these little things called "love," "trust" and "respect"; relationships that have all those things don't have cheating. 

If you love someone, you will deal with ebbs and flows of intimacy and try to work through those issues, rather than seeking fulfillment somewhere else. (Seeking therapy or a professional marriage counselor is also a wise idea, no matter what stage of infidelity.)

The bottom line: Let's stop insinuating that when a man cheats, it is always because of something the wife did (or didn't do). One study from 2023 states that infidelity occurs in about 25% of all marriages throughout a lifetime.

Advertisement

Cheating, as they say, is the coward's way out. At the end of the day, it is the cheater who cheated and hurt the relationship. It is the cheater who is at fault, not the unknowing spouse. 

More for You:
Signs The Guy You Love Is GENUINELY Unhappy
If Your Guy Does These 7 Things, He's Playing You For A Fool
16 Warning Signs You're Dealing With An EVIL Person
12 Types Of Women Who Make Very Bad Partners

RELATED: 15 Telltale Signs He's Cheating On You, According To Cheaters

The Frisky is dedicated to sharing relationship tips, celebrity gossip, and sultry fun.

Advertisement
Related Stories From YourTango:
Father Upset That Wife 'Had 3 Criticisms Before Even Saying Hello' After He Cared For Their Kids While She Was Out With Friends
The Bizarre Way I Discovered My Wife Was Having An Affair Inside Our Home
Husband Asks If He's Wrong To Cash In The 'Hall Pass' His Wife Gave Him 5 Years Ago When She Cheated