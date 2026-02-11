If Your Relationship Has These 5 Distinct Qualities, You’ve Got Something Pretty Rare And Special

These days, relationships are so glorified online that everyone claims that their relationship is the most successful. But the idea of a rare and special relationship is different for every person since we all have different values.

There are some key qualities that help lead to a really good relationship where two people genuinely enjoy each other's company and who put in the work when things get hard. And while no relationship is perfect, some relationships just have that thing that makes them feel rare. If yours checks these five boxes, you might be part of something more special than you realize.

Advertisement

1. You have a hangout schedule

In rare and special relationships, both partners are on the same page when it comes to how often they see each other. Obviously, sometimes life is busy, some things come up or schedules change. But if you can have at least somewhat of a schedule of when you see each other, it makes a great difference.

Predictability can help create rhythm while allowing you to function without being with your partner 24/7 because you won’t be left waiting for an impromptu date or cuddle session. It also gives them validation since they are important enough to be scheduled into your life.

Advertisement

2. Your communication expectations are realistic

Nejron | Canva Pro

Part of being an adult means that you can’t always be glued to your phone. You can’t be working full-time or be taking an exam and be expected to instantly reply to someone’s messages all day. Having healthy communication leads to successful relationships. Moreover, there’s not much room for false assumptions to be created or worry to set in.

If you know they take a break at a certain time, you know you should hear from them around then. Similarly, if you know they have a busy day, then you know that you won’t hear from them much if at all. Having healthy communication expectations are extremely important!

Advertisement

Researchers found that when people have accurate expectations of each other, it creates a sense of security that leads to higher satisfaction in their relationships. People who hold unrealistic expectations in their relationships tend to be more likely to end up disappointed.

3. You can both function individually

Being extremely dependent on your partner to function is not normal. It’s great to have support and need it from time to time, but if it’s a daily struggle to do something without them, that’s a red flag.

In adulthood, it’s crucial to be able to do things on your own and be okay with it. Everyone has a life that keeps them busy and they can’t be focused on doing things for other people. The stronger your life can be in terms of hobbies, work, and other people, the healthier.

Advertisement

A healthy relationship doesn’t make you feel like you can’t function without them. On the contrary, you should feel like you can thrive on your own too. As licensed therapist Dr. Jennifer McBlaine says, keeping up your own hobbies and sense of self brings more confidence and spark into your love.

4. There’s a lot of trust between the two of you

Nejron | Canva Pro

I’m telling you right now, if you are insecure about your relationship or are always doubting your partner, your relationship is not healthy and won’t last. You need to establish trust between the two of you.

Advertisement

You need to trust your judgment and that they won’t let you down. Without it, you won’t have a relationship to salvage. And yes, it takes time. But a serious relationship doesn’t function long-term without trust.

People who trust more tend to be happier, and happier people naturally become more trusting over time. Harvard's Study of Adult Development, which has been running for nearly 80 years, found that the quality of a person's close relationships was a more reliable predictor of long-term health than their cholesterol levels.

5. You feel comfortable being honest

Honesty is one of the most important qualities in every rare, special, and successful relationship. You need to be able to vocalize whatever it is you are feeling, even if it may make things uncomfortable at times. You need to feel comfortable expressing yourself without judgment and fear.

Advertisement

If something’s bothering you, speak up. Chances are that if you’re that comfortable with communication, your partner will be there to support you. Any relationship can do well if there are a strong emotional bond, effort, and a genuine dedication to helping your partner feel safe and valued.

But without these key qualities, it’s easier to let other important needs fall short. Any relationship requires effort. And as long as you’re both willing to match it, you’ll have a love story as good as gold and you’ll be able to survive most major issues.

Advertisement

Brittany Christopoulos is a writer, journalist, and fill-in TV co-host. She's a senior writer and head of trending news for Unwritten.