By Sierra Horton

Let's face it. The dating scene isn't entirely friendly towards those of us who don't naturally possess a finesse for the art of being social... small talk can be taxing enough with strangers (and acquaintances and distant relatives), let alone strangers to whom we're attracted.

There's so much pressure to have it all together. You have to have a career, and your own place, and look pretty at all times. On top of that, you have to say all the right things, share tidbits of your personal life without being too forward, be charmingly funny (like, "Emma Stone funny" not "Jim Carrey funny"), and so on and so forth. It's grueling, and there are so many rules. How are we supposed to remember all of them?

But don't give up hope! We're right there with you, and we've found that it can be done, which is why we've compiled our tried-and-true tips and tricks for navigating the dating world as the closed-off clam that you are. We know there's a pearl in there, so let's make sure everyone else knows it as well.

Here are 6 dating tips for introverts (that are so effective it's scary):

1. Go out in something that you always feel beautiful in

It's much more difficult to interact with a potential prospect if you don't feel like yourself. How can you expect to attract the right people if you don't feel good about yourself?

2. Stick to your scene

You probably won't find your dreamboat in a club. A cozy, Irish pub? A cat café? Those seem more likely. Maybe even have a meet-cute in an indie bookstore like your favorite romance movie.

3. Rely on uplifting, social friends

Uplifting is the keyword here. You know who they are. Those friends who always have your back and can command a room like it's nobody’s business. They understand and work around your introversion, helping you to loosen up a little without excessive guilt or pressure. Spend your Friday nights around these guys.

4. Drink... a little

They call it liquid courage for a reason. Plus, it's a good conversation starter. "Is that a Moscow Mule? I love Moscow Mules." Boom. You just scored yourself a date.

5. Keep an arsenal of conversation starters

Seriously. Desperate times call for desperate measures. If you feel like you're always running out of things to say, there's no shame in doing a little practicing. Just don't write anything out on your hands. And remember: Ask questions.

6. Last but not least, relax

Don't worry about it too much. When the right person comes along, you may not even need our tips.

Sierra Horton is a freelance writer and former editorial assistant at PopSuagr.

This article was originally published at PopSugar. Reprinted with permission from the author.