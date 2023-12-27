Dating Expert Reveals 3 Secret Ways To Make Him Want A Relationship With You

You have to make him think the relationship was his idea.
By James Allen Hanrahan — Last updated on Dec 27, 2023
When a guy starts chasing you, it's an exhilarating feeling. He's calling and making plans. You're on your way to having a relationship.
The hard part is keeping him on the chase. If he drops off too soon, you're back to square one. You want to know how to get a guy to like you and keep you for a long time.
With that in mind, here are three secrets that will keep him moving toward a relationship that will last.
Here are 3 secret ways to make him want a relationship with you:
1. Don't chase him
When a guy starts chasing you, don't chase him back. Don't start making plans and inviting him to do things. Don't do that. You want him to feel like he has all the control, and it also shows him that you're secure enough in yourself that you're not constantly worrying why he hasn't texted you back or blowing up his phone.
Men want to chase; they just don't want to be caught. If you turn the tables and chase him, he will lose interest.
2. Don't get too comfortable
Courtship is about one person chasing the other. The amount of time a man invests in winning you over sets the tone for the entire relationship. If he takes too long to plan dates or text back, it means he doesn't like you as much as you like him.
If you get too comfortable and forget the importance of courtship, you might think it's not necessary. I assure you: it is. Men fall in love when they give.
3. Let it be his idea
A man on the chase will stay on the chase as long as he's running after you. He has to think that he has to work to win you over and that he could lose you if he isn't attentive. Make him realize that if he doesn't act right he could lose you and that there are plenty of other guys out there who want you too.
This requires a bit of patience on your part. Wait until he calls you or until he plans the next date. This is important because you want to find out how he handles reality.
If you want a relationship that lasts, it has to be his idea.
If you don't chase him, he will chase you.
If you resist the urge to get comfortable, he will do the work of courting you.
With a little bit of patience, sit back and let being in a relationship be his idea.
James Allen Hanrahan is a dating and relationship coach for women based in Los Angeles. He's also the author of A Life of Love and Dating Advice for Alpha Women.