If A Couple Can Laugh About These 11 Things, They’re Probably Solid

Written on Feb 26, 2026

If A Couple Can Laugh About These Things, They’re Probably Solid Bobex-73 / Shutterstock
Every long-term relationship collects material. Inside jokes. Awkward memories. Petty arguments that feel ridiculous in hindsight. The ability to laugh about those moments is a diagnostic sign. Humor, especially shared humor, is one of the strongest predictors of relationship resilience.

How partners handle tension matters more than whether tension exists. Couples who can shift from frustration to playfulness demonstrate emotional flexibility. Laughter doesn’t erase conflict. It softens it. If you and your partner can laugh about these things without defensiveness or bitterness, it’s a strong sign your foundation is steady.

If a couple can laugh about these 11 things, they’re probably solid

1. The same argument they’ve had a dozen times

couple who is probably solid laughing about the same argument Drazen Zigic / Shutterstock

Every couple has a recurring disagreement. Maybe it’s about dishes, punctuality, or how loudly someone chews. When you can eventually laugh about the predictability of it, that signals perspective.

Recurring themes are normal in long-term relationships. What matters is how they’re handled. If frustration turns into an inside joke rather than resentment, tension loses its sharp edge. Humor reframes irritation as familiarity. You recognize the pattern without attacking each other. That emotional distance protects connection.

2. Embarrassing public moments

couple who can laugh about embarrassing moments, as they're probably solid Ground Picture / Shutterstock

Missed exits. Awkward small talk. A wave meant for someone else. If those moments turn into shared laughter instead of silent blame, the relationship feels safe.

Couples who debrief awkward moments with humor reduce stress more quickly. Laughter becomes a bonding tool. It says, “We’re on the same team.” Embarrassment loses power when shared. Instead of replaying it separately, you process it together. That shared processing builds intimacy. Safety shows up in how you handle small humiliations.

3. Aging-related changes

couple who is probably solid laughing about aging-related changes fizkes / Shutterstock

Wrinkles, gray hairs, sore backs after sleeping wrong — if those become lighthearted observations rather than sources of insecurity, that’s stability. Partner reassurance reduces appearance-related anxiety.

When aging is met with humor and affection, it signals acceptance. You’re not clinging to perfection. You’re adapting together. Physical changes feel less threatening when they’re acknowledged playfully. Shared laughter softens vulnerability. It reinforces long-term partnership over surface concerns.

4. Your early relationship awkwardness

couple who are probably solid laughing about the early relationshio awkwardness Drazen Zigic / Shutterstock

Looking back at your first dates and cringing together is a surprisingly healthy sign. It means you’ve grown. Developmental relationship research shows that shared narrative strengthens bonding.

When couples revisit their origin story with humor, they reinforce longevity. The awkwardness becomes proof of progress. You’re not trying to rewrite history. You’re honoring it. Laughter transforms vulnerability into connection. That shared memory builds continuity.

5. Small personality quirks

couple who is probably solid laughing about the small personality quirks Lucky Business / Shutterstock

One partner always loses their keys. The other triple-checks the stove. If quirks are teased gently rather than weaponized, acceptance is present. Personality differences are inevitable. Long-term compatibility depends on managing them with warmth.

Relationship research repeatedly highlights the importance of fondness and admiration systems. Playful acknowledgment strengthens those systems. Irritation loses its charge. You stop trying to “fix” each other. That shift signals emotional maturity.

6. Minor financial mishaps

couple who is probably solid laughing about minor financial mishaps PeopleImages / Shutterstock

Overspending on something unnecessary or forgetting to cancel a subscription can easily escalate. If, instead, you can step back and laugh, it shows emotional regulation. Money stress is one of the leading predictors of relationship strain.

Humor reduces physiological stress response during tense moments. Laughter interrupts escalation. It reframes mistakes as manageable. You still address the issue, but without panic. That calmness reflects trust.

7. Parenting chaos

couple who is probably solid laughing about parenting chaos Inside Creative House / Shutterstock

Spilled juice, missed homework, chaotic mornings. If you can catch each other’s eye and laugh instead of spiraling, that’s teamwork. A unified emotional tone reduces burnout.

Humor diffuses intensity. It reinforces partnership in front of children. The message becomes, “We’ve got this.” Chaos feels less threatening when shared. That solidarity strengthens bonds under pressure.

8. Past misunderstandings

couple who is probably solid laughing about past misunderstandings PeopleImages / Shutterstock

When you can revisit a former fight and smile about how dramatic it felt, growth has happened. Emotional recovery is key to long-term stability. Couples who repair effectively are more likely to remain satisfied over time.

Being able to laugh about prior tension means resentment didn’t calcify. You’ve metabolized the conflict. The memory no longer carries a charge. That emotional processing reflects durability.

9. Social mishaps as a team

couple who is probably solid laughing about social mishaps as a team Branislav Nenin / Shutterstock

Maybe one of you told the wrong story at a dinner party. Maybe you both misread a situation entirely. If you can debrief privately with humor rather than blame, unity remains intact.

Social bonding strengthens when partners publicly protect each other and privately laugh. Research on relational loyalty highlights this dynamic as stabilizing. Humor signals alliance. You’re not competitors in public performance. You are collaborators are navigating social terrain.

10. Your different communication styles

couple who is probably solid laughing about different communication styles we.bond.creations / Shutterstock

One partner texts novels. The other sends one-word replies. When these differences become lighthearted rather than accusatory, adaptability is present. Communication mismatch is common.

What predicts satisfaction is flexibility, not sameness. Being able to joke about your styles shows perspective. You aren’t demanding identical behavior. You’re adjusting with warmth. That flexibility prevents rigidity. Humor creates breathing room.

11. The fact that you’re both imperfect

couple who is probably solid laughing about them both being imperfect fizkes / Shutterstock

Perhaps the biggest sign of solidity is laughing at your shared humanity. No couple avoids mistakes. When you can acknowledge flaws without defensiveness, psychological safety exists.

Self-compassion within relationships reduces the intensity of conflict. If you both recognize you’re works in progress, pressure decreases. Laughter becomes humility. You’re not pretending to be flawless. You’re choosing each other anyway. That’s a stable foundation.

Sloane Bradshaw is a writer and essayist who frequently contributes to YourTango.

