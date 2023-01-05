Couples Who Talk About This Unsexy Topic Are The Happiest

Couples do a lot of weird things: dressing alike, having inside jokes, and even farting in front of each other. These things that might seem strange to someone outside of the relationship are actually pretty normal and healthy.

It shows that the two people in the relationship are comfortable with each other. Intimacy isn't just about sex; it's about revealing our true selves, warts and all, to another person. We're all human and flawed, and no matter how you may try to get around it, we all poop.

Couples who talk about this together are the happiest, according to a study:

In a 2016 article on Thrillist, writer Jeremy Glass strongly suggests that all couples have a poop conversation.

He says, "Look, every relationship is bound to have its awkward moments, but feeling uncomfortable and discouraged every time you walk out of the bathroom is a feeling that will ruin your relationship and make the inevitable walk toward the toilet as painful and jarring as your stomach directly before you go number two. The poop conversation breaks down walls and secures a level of intimacy few people get to experience."

You may be wondering what the poop conversation is and how specific you have to get. Generally, the poop scoop is an open and very honest chat between two people in a relationship about each other's bathroom routine, including what your loved one should expect (always open the window afterward), what to avoid (said bathroom directly after a crap has been taken), and whatever you need to discuss to obliterate any poop-related weirdness.

When you're talking the poop talk, you're not required to get into specifics, unless you and your partner have already established that there are no taboos regarding your relationsh*t (hah).

Also, if there are significant changes in your poop in regards to the color, frequency in which you go, and shape, those could be warning signs that something is wrong with your health. You might want to discuss your fears and plan of action with your significant other.

Let's not forget that no matter how diligent you might be — like getting up way before your bae to get your poop out of the way or only using the bathroom at work — there's going to come a time that you will need to poop when your partner is fully awake and aware.

And even if you use gallons of Poo-Pourri to make your crap smell like an orange grove, people know you sh*t, so why not talk about it honestly and maybe have a few laughs about it?

Having the poop talk is a necessity, as Glass says, "The poop conversation is a highly important catalyst that opens up a whole new world to one another and catapults couples to a place of utter security, trust, and intimacy that most people only have with their best friends or siblings."

So go ahead and talk sh** — you'll be happy and your relationship will be the better for it.

Christine Schoenwald is a writer, performer, and astrology lover. She's had articles in The Los Angeles Times, Salon, and Woman's Day.