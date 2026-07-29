Couples Who Share Passion For The Same Activities But Not For Each Other Usually Have 9 Specific Habits

Sharing the same hobbies and passions isn't always the same thing as having a strong relationship.

Sometimes couples still enjoy spending time together doing the same activities, but the emotional connection underneath has faded. That doesn't automatically mean the relationship is over. If love, respect, and a willingness to work on things are still there, passion can come back. But when shared interests become the only thing keeping a couple connected, certain habits often start showing up.

Advertisement

Here are 9 habits of couples who still share the same interests but aren't passionate about each other anymore:

1. They use being busy to avoid actually paying attention to each other

Krakenimages.com | Shutterstock.com

Advertisement

When they're avoiding a hard conversation or trying to cope with silence, couples lacking passion may resort to busyness as a distraction. It's not always intentional; it's more a gut reaction to the discomfort and awkwardness that comes with feeling disconnected.

Especially if they share a passion for the same activities, whether it's work, working out, or hobbies, it's much easier to use these as a crutch when there's a feeling of tension or resentment.

2. They only talk about schedules and logistics

One thing that makes a relationship feel lonely is when couples start acting more like roommates. Yes, to some extent, this is an unavoidable phase, according to psychologist Silvana Mici, but when it becomes a new normal, it's a red flag. They start communicating only to talk about logistics. Quality time feels awkward. They feel lonelier when they're together than when they're apart.

Advertisement

While they might find passion in sharing the same hobbies and activities, it's obvious from the way they talk that they're excited about these things rather than spending time together or connecting on an emotional level.

It starts feeling more like two friends making plans than two partners trying to stay emotionally connected.

3. They stop flirting with each other

Even when they're spending quality time together and trying an activity meant to spark closeness on a date, it’s still obvious when a couple lacks passion. Yes, they might be excited and happy about the activity they're sharing, but their connection is bleak.

They're not flirting. They're not going out of their way to make the other person laugh. They seem physically disconnected. All of these point to a lack of excitement and romantic connection, even if they're technically having a good time.

Advertisement

4. They always need the next activity to feel connected

Healthy, lasting relationships are built in the mundane parts of everyday life. It's the couples who enjoy spending time together, find meaning in their routines, and make time for each other at home who end up lasting.

However, if a couple's lost passion for each other, these everyday moments are much less exciting. They've stopped appreciating the evenings after a long day at work or the cuddling in bed before falling asleep.

That's why they always need something to look forward to. For a couple who enjoys the same activities, it's the nights or weekends when they do that thing together. For some, it's constantly planning trips and vacations because everyday life together no longer feels exciting.

Advertisement

5. They keep making excuses for the relationship

Krakenimages.com | Shutterstock.com

When someone has a million excuses for why they need to tolerate a partner's behavior or stay in a relationship that doesn't bring them any meaning, they're probably growing apart. For example, a couple who enjoys the same things might use compatibility as an excuse, when in reality, shared interests alone aren't what make the healthiest relationships last.

Plenty of people share interests with friends and are compatible with acquaintances, but that doesn't mean a romantic relationship is the right choice.

Advertisement

6. They'd rather spend time apart

When they're not doing the hobbies or activities they share a passion for together, couples who are drifting apart may prefer to spend their time alone. Especially if they're living in a stagnant middle ground, where they're not interested in solving problems or expressing their needs, it's more comfortable this way.

Whether it's going out with friends on a weekend, sleeping in different bedrooms, or existing in different parts of the same house every evening, it's clear that quality time needs to revolve around an activity they both enjoy, or it's awkward and frustrating.

7. They only act affectionate around other people

In the early stages of a rough patch, affection can feel forced and awkward. However, for partners who aren't ready to confront the disconnection between them, forcing it can be comfortable, especially around people they know who'd ask questions and bring it up.

Advertisement

When they're at home, that same affection feels nonexistent. They might be spending time together and living under the same roof, but the thoughtful touch, love, and affection that the healthiest couples invest in are slowly drifting away.

8. They settle for a relationship that's just "good enough"

Alongside the excuses and intentional avoidance, a couple in a passionless relationship often settles. They keep putting their own needs aside. They make excuses to themselves and friends for why they're staying in the relationship. They start slowly abandoning little needs over time.

Advertisement

Even if they're not consciously aware of it, these couples settle for "good enough" every single day instead of investing energy in rebuilding their passion and spark.

9. They put more energy into activities than the relationship itself

AYO Production | Shutterstock.com

Couples who invest more energy in an activity they enjoy than in their relationship might be in a passionless partnership. They love doing the activity, and sometimes, doing it with a partner, but when it comes to investing in the rest of the relationship in the mundane parts of life, it doesn't seem worth it.

Advertisement

While these dates and shared activities might temporarily mask the problem of their intimacy and passion issues, at some point their lack of effort in the relationship becomes apparent.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor's degree in social relations & policy and gender studies, focusing on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human-interest stories.