Couples Who Have This In Their House Like Each Other A Lot More Than Those Who Don’t, Says Survey

When you're in a relationship and living together, spending a lot of time together is inevitable. It can significantly improve your connection with your partner, but it can also be a source of stress, especially if all of the spaces in your home are shared.

Something many couples don't realize is that having a designated place to spend time alone at home is important. In fact, it's healthy. A survey even found that couples who have designated personal spaces at home like each other a whole lot more than couples who don't!

Advertisement

Couples who have personal space at home tend to have happier, healthier relationships.

A nationwide study from Alan's Factory Outlet found that couples living together can benefit from having separate, private areas in the home. Though only 61% of surveyed couples say that at least one person has a personal space in their home, 89% of all participants think that both partners should have their own space.

2shrimpS | Shutterstock

Advertisement

Over 90% of participants who reported having a personal space at home believe that it has greatly strengthened their relationship. It gives them an opportunity to "enjoy a sense of independence and comfort that helps them return to their relationships refreshed and more ready to reconnect."

Most people are familiar with the idea of a "man cave" for men, but "she-sheds" are also growing in popularity. Out of those who had one of these personal spaces in their home, the top activities they use them for are relaxing or decompressing (58%), watching TV or playing games (53%), and listening to music or podcasts (49%). However, they aren't used purely for entertainment; others shared that they use them for work (39%), exercise (25%), or meditation (24%).

According to the survey, the biggest barriers are having the room and money for these spaces.

More than 4 in 5 Americans (82%) said that, if they had the proper resources, they would definitely have their own personal retreat room. Some Americans saw it as an investment, as they were willing to spend upwards of $5,000 (20%) or $10,000 (12%) on building and decorating their space.

Advertisement

Creating your own personal space doesn't have to be a huge financial endeavor. It can be as simple as sectioning off a small area and filling it with things that make you happy. Maybe you set up a gaming desk in the corner of the living room, or add a cozy chair and a small bookshelf in the bedroom. The idea is simply to have someplace you can retreat to and take time for yourself.

Other relationship experts also stress the importance of having personal space and setting healthy boundaries.

Relationship counselor Greg Dudzinski shared that prioritizing personal space can help each person maintain a level of freedom and have comfort knowing they are allowed to express themselves while still valuing their partner. He said, "Keeping boundaries helps both of the partners to grow as an individual, still nurturing the bond between each other. The satisfaction level of a couple depends on creating and respecting each other's boundaries for long-term happiness."

Perfect Wave | Shutterstock

Advertisement

According to Your Story Counseling Services, "Sharing a home doesn't mean losing personal space. It's beneficial to have a balance between spaces you enjoy together and areas where each person can recharge independently. This helps prevent feelings of being overwhelmed by constant togetherness, which can sometimes strain a relationship."

So, for your relationship's sake, make sure you and your partner give each other some space.

Advertisement

Kayla Asbach is a writer currently working on her bachelor's degree at the University of Central Florida. She covers relationships, psychology, self-help, pop culture, and human interest topics.