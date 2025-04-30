Couples With These Types Of Friends Have Stronger, More Attractive Relationships, According To Research

A good relationship rarely exists in a vacuum, so couples who have well-maintained friendships outside their romantic relationship are more likely to be a more deeply connected couple. That's good news for people who love double dates! But do all "couple friends" count towards the strength of your romantic relationship?

A study from the University of Maryland revealed that going on double dates can actually increase partners' attraction to one another. Planning a romantic date night with your partner? Make it a double!

Couples with 'couple friends' are more attracted to their partners

Geoffrey L. Greif and Kathleen Holtz Deal, researchers at the University of Maryland School of Social Work, have found that couples who maintain friendships with other couples are more attracted to each other and have stronger relationships. They published their findings in the book Two Plus Two: Couples and Their Couple Friendships.

"Friendships are undeniably important to an individual’s health, longevity, and well-being, but they can be equally important for the health and happiness of a couple. Just as a friend can provide a mirror to the self, another couple can provide a reflecting team that supports or impedes a relationship’s growth. When couples agree about how to spend their time alone and with others, they are more likely to have a happy marriage or relationship," the authors stated.

No doubt, it's important for each person in a couple to maintain friendships outside of their romantic relationship. But the benefits of double-dating might be less obvious. Group outings sometimes get a bad rap for being less intimate than a one-on-one date, but they're more likely to reignite the spark that attracted you to your partner in the first place.

Psychologists Phyllis Koch-Sheras & Peter Sheras explained shared this insight:

"You may think that because you have each other, you should be able to handle your problems on your own. But couples need to have a support network. These people often know you well and have spent time with you, and have experience in relationships. They can share support and advice about what they've learned about marriages and how to navigate conflicts, stress, and change. You can turn to some of them to share your concerns and get the benefit of their wisdom."

"On double dates, our energy's higher, because we're performing for the group," explained Pamela Madsen, an intimacy coach and founder of the Back to the Body. "After a while, you and your man don't have to keep up appearances — you love each other for better or for worse. But sometimes this acceptance grows into indifference or apathy. You don't bring your A game to a date, because you don't feel that you have to." The good news: Neither you nor your partner is as comfortable (or complacent) on a double date.

With other people involved, you and your partner won't just try harder to be your best selves, you'll have more people to appreciate your efforts. Being with another couple gives each partner the chance to see the other in a different light. "Our partner sees our desirability through the eyes of other people," Madsen said. "It makes us more wanted, more exciting, and more desirable to them."

Double dates also give us a peek into another couple's relationship, from behaviors like touching to communication strategies. It's an opportunity to learn what works — or doesn't — from two other people. A double date with a bickering couple might be a cautionary tale, but a happy couple can serve as a relationship role model.

So what are you waiting for? Nights out with another couple can add camaraderie, novelty, and excitement to your relationship. If all goes well, a double date will even reinforce why your partner is The One.

