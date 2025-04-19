If You And Your Partner See Eye-To-Eye On These 6 Things, Psychology Says Your Relationship Is Unshakable

For a relationship to last, couples should align on these key issues.

Last updated on Apr 19, 2025

Couple who see's eye to eye with partner. Getty Images | Unsplash
Advertisement

For many people seeking lasting love, trying to crack the code of “compatibility” is just as likely to create confusion as clarity. That’s because all the tidy checklists and online quizzes meant to gauge a couple’s compatibility create a complex interplay between psychology, biology, and a host of intangibles that resist easy characterization.

It’s important to remind yourself alignment will never be perfect, and success ultimately depends on how you handle remaining differences. It’s about your temperament, disposition, and attitude — whether you can believe the best about each other, support each other even when disagreeing, and allow your values to grow and change when necessary.

Advertisement

Where those qualities are concerned, compatibility is not something you have; it’s something you make — together. As you consider the following compatibility domains, think about how each can be approached with love, compassion, understanding, and flexibility. Start with a baseline of important shared values with your prospective life partner.

If you and your partner see eye-to-eye on these things, your relationship is unshakable:

1. Lifestyle

woman and her partner who see eye-to-eye on lifestyle in unshakable relationship Drazen Zigic / Shutterstock

Many things fall under this umbrella — from eating habits to hygiene to your attitudes about substance use. If your idea of a perfect weekend is popcorn and old movies on the sofa, and your partner pushes you to join her in the mosh pits of the city’s punk rock clubs, you may be headed for trouble.

On the other hand, you may still be compatible if you can give each other the freedom to enjoy your differences apart.

RELATED: 9 Scientifically Proven Signs Of A Happy, Healthy Marriage

Advertisement

2. Finances

woman and her partner who see eye-to-eye on lifestyle in unshakable relationship finances Chay_Tee / Shutterstock

Money management is arguably the most important of all the goals you will set and work toward together. That’s because, in one way or another, it touches practically everything else.

Should you talk about bank accounts on the first date? Of course not. But within the first few weeks, it’s important to get even a basic understanding of your potential partners’ financial picture and outlook.

Research suggests that having similar financial values and beliefs can lead to less conflict and greater satisfaction in a relationship. For example, if both partners prioritize saving and debt reduction, it can create a sense of shared purpose and reduce stress.

RELATED: 5 Things People Simply Don’t Do In A Healthy Relationship

Advertisement

3. Politics and religion

woman and her partner who see eye-to-eye on lifestyle in unshakable relationship politics and religion simona pilolla 2 / Shutterstock

A defining characteristic of an inclusive, democratic society is the ability to consider all points of view calmly. In a romantic relationship, however, some issues will likely produce divisions too wide to span. Be honest from the beginning about your potentially polarizing beliefs.

RELATED: 10 Science-Backed Habits of Couples Who Thrive While Others Struggle, According to a Behavioral Therapist

Advertisement

4. Family and children

woman and her partner with children who see eye-to-eye on lifestyle in unshakable relationship family and children Rido / Shutterstock

The biggest, most important, and most demanding project you’ll undertake together is having and raising children. Before the first child arrives, ensure you can agree on key parenting values and goals.

While a universal, unshakable relationship isn't a definitive finding, research suggests that a strong family foundation can significantly impact later romantic relationships and overall well-being, especially in childhood. This indicates a connection between early family dynamics and the ability to form and maintain healthy romantic bonds.

RELATED: 15 Signs The Two Of You Are Simply Meant To Be Together

Advertisement
More for You:
Zodiac Signs That Are Terrible At Relationships (And Why)
20 Little Things Women Do That Guys Secretly Love
Exactly How To Make Your Relationship Great Again (Finally)
11 Tiny Gestures That Speak Loudly When Someone Truly Adores You

5. Intelligence

woman and her partner who see eye-to-eye on lifestyle in unshakable relationship intelligence Miljan Zivkovic / Shutterstock

This is not to say you must always think alike, but that you should be able to think with similar education tools and reasoning at your disposal. A divide will inevitably open in a relationship when one partner feels consistently outsmarted and outgunned in conversation.

RELATED: Finding True Love Is Inevitable, If You Know Where To Look

Advertisement

6. Intimacy

woman and her partner who see eye-to-eye on lifestyle in unshakable relationship intimacy Yuri A / Shutterstock

Yes, whether you want and enjoy the same things matters. Feeling pressure to deliver an experience you find distasteful is not cool — and not something you can sustain for long. Conversely, you’re probably incompatible if your desires consistently go unmet.

Some diversity in a relationship can make it stronger and more resilient. Too much will add up to incompatibility. Knowing where to draw the line is best approached with patience and love.

Intimacy fosters trust, emotional bonding, and satisfaction, but it's a dynamic process, not a static guarantee. One study found that relationships require ongoing effort and communication to maintain intimacy, even when initially strong.

RELATED: Don't Get Married Until You're On The Same Page About These 25 Make-Or-Break Issues

eHarmony believes you deserve to find true love that comes with a lasting relationship. Because of this, Harmony is committed to assisting singles everywhere in their search to find love and romantic fulfillment.

Advertisement
Related Stories From YourTango:
5 Phrases Narcissists Use That Unintentionally Reveal Their Evil Intentions
Woman Sent A List Of Requirements To A Man She Met On A Dating App That Included Him Earning A Salary Of $300K
6 Emotional Landmines That Turn Good Relationships Into Wreckage, According To Research
Loading...