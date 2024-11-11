In the world of energy and the law of attraction, there's a simple principle to understand: natural and universal law brings to you what you're focused on. Many singles complain, "Oh no, you don't understand. There are no singles out there interested in me. I can't find anyone to date. Do I have to settle and live alone?"

Amazing single women everywhere: Attack this list with passion and address any items that are true for you. It will shock you how much your attitude will change by simply removing these energy blocks present in your life.

Here are 4 disturbingly common reasons great women can't find husbands:

1. They're smokers

Smoking is very unattractive to many men. Also, it's bad for you — smoking cigarettes over a long period could lead to lung cancer and heart disease.

2. They're workaholics

It's nice to get a step up in your career, but if you're overworked and have no time for anything except for your job, you're going to have a difficult time dating and finding the love of your life — unless they're your co-worker. Another downside of workaholism: Job burnout can lead to heart problems, a 2017 study confirms.

You deserve to be happy and find time to meet your match, even if that means working at a job that pays less. Working all the time and feeling burned out will not make you happy.

3. They don't have any spiritual or social connections

Adulthood can be lonely. You wake up, go to work, come home, and repeat. Making friends as an adult feels harder and harder every year, especially if you just see the same people and places. It's healthy to get out there and do things, even if it's alone at first. It allows you to meet new people and broadens your horizons.

Plus: men like women who have their own lives and friends; it's important to have a healthy social circle beyond the person you're dating or some kind of foundation, whether it be close friends or religion. 2023 research even confirms that having close friendships can keep us healthy.

4. Their internal doesn't match their external

Taking better care of your external environment will make your internal environment — your heart, emotions, and thinking — improve. Tidying the area you live in can help with your mental health, confirms one 2015 study showing that cleaning led to higher levels of happiness.

Change doesn't happen overnight, and it can be so easy to just give up and crawl back under the covers, but the life — and mate ——you want isn't going to meet you there. One thing's for sure, the most attractive thing you can bring to a new relationship is a happy, cheerful spirit.

Work on being content and at peace with your life. That's irresistible to people looking for love.

Catherine Behan is a highly educated dating coach, freelance writer, and editor. She currently works as a Law of Attraction and Success Coach, where she leverages her expertise in EFT to help people attract abundance into their lives.