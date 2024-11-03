3 Common Traits Of Men Who Tend To Be Seen As Husband Material, According To Pyschology

Being able to tell if a man is worthy of your trust is critical when you have hopes of falling in love and building a healthy relationship (and possibly even of getting married!). After seeing men come and go over years spent dating, most women realize that finding a man who possesses the right mix of personality traits and characteristics is foundational to all successful and mutually satisfying long-term relationships.

A good man, the kind of man who is marriage material, exhibits three essential qualities that are almost universal in any man capable of building a life with you. When you know what to look for, you will find a trustworthy man, and with whom you feel secure while enjoying the ride of falling in love.

Here are 3 common traits of men who tend to be seen as husband material:

1. He's generous

Strangely enough, generosity is a hallmark of a man you can trust. Trust is the foundation that healthy relationships are built on, studies from 2023 confirm. When you first meet a guy, most of the time, if he’s all about 50-50, you can hardly trust that he will want to build with you. Focusing on keeping things 50-50 is often a sign of someone who's all about self-preservation.

Men are hard-wired by nature to provide. They fall in love when they give to you. Generosity is a sign that a man is ready to have a relationship and as strange as it may sound, it's a sign you can trust him to be there for you because he’s signaling you that he’s not afraid of responsibility.

2. He's protective — but not overly

Vera Arsic / Pexels

A man you can trust is a man who cares about your physical well-being. He cares about the condition of your car, your home, and where you are in time and space. He checks in on you after a date to make sure you made it home, and he’s attentive to what you’re doing and whether or not it’s safe.

Nature teaches men to protect what they value. If a man demonstrates that he feels protective toward you, it's a sign that he's the kind of man you can begin trusting. According to 2011 relationship research, feeling comfortable and secure with your partner is a good indicator of a healthy relationship.

Good men demonstrate love through action. They know that building a trustworthy record with you is critical to win your heart.

3. He cherishes his partner

Gabii Fernandez / pexels

A trustworthy man cares about how you feel. He checks in with you to make sure you’re comfortable with what he’s doing, in the context of both your relationship and life in general.

Trust is built over time by establishing a trustworthy record. Good men do this by keeping their eye on the barometer of your feelings. They want to make sure you’re happy and comfortable.

So when a man starts consulting with you before making life-changing decisions, he’s once again showing you that he is consciously choosing to be a man you can trust. A generous man gives because he wants to provide for you.

A protective man cares about you and wants to make sure no harm comes to you. According to 2018 research from the Physiology & Behavior Journal, men with higher levels of testosterone levels report being more protective of their partners.

A man who cherishes you is golden. His concern for your feelings shows that he holds you in high esteem and takes your well-being and happiness into consideration as you build a relationship together. Trust is built over time with a man who establishes a trustworthy record. A man who knows how to love will protect, cherish, and give to you.

James Allen Hanrahan is a dating and relationship coach for women based in Los Angeles. He's also the author of A Life of Love and Dating Advice for Alpha Women.