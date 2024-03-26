In order to get a relationship, you need to start with the relationship you have with yourself.
I suspect that we’ve all been guilty at one time or another of wanting to make someone fall in love with us. We bend over backward for someone, accommodating them, rearranging our schedules, making ourselves available, and spending money we don’t have to appear a certain way. And it all seems for naught. They don’t see us anyway, and we walk away heartbroken. You’d think that the attention we lavish on them would draw them in. And it does seem to for a time, because, let’s face it, who doesn’t like attention?
But when it comes to love — real love — we can’t make anyone love us. So what can you do? You have to turn it on its head and love YOURSELF. Paradoxically, loving yourself is a surefire way to make someone love you. It may not be the person you think that you want to love you. Nope. It will be a person in a whole other league. It will be a person worthy of you. By loving yourself you will become a magnet for love. But self-love is an art. An art you might want to study and play with. Here are four ideas about how to do it.
You can't make someone fall in love with you, so try these 4 things instead:
1. Do what you love
And love what you do. If you aren’t working at a job or career that you love, or pursuing a dream in some way or another, you may not be loving yourself. Check in with yourself. Are you spending your days doing things that excite you? Are you engaged with your life? Maybe you were at some point but have lost the spark. Maybe it’s time to do something different. It’s okay to change directions. And besides loving yourself, there are other benefits to doing work that you love!
2. Find activities that light you up
We all need interests and activities besides our work and study that make us feel good. Whether it’s a physical activity, team sport, an art class, or music. You know what it is for you. Loving yourself in these ways increases your energy, as well as gives you amazing benefits.
3. Take care of your physical body
Our physical bodies house the spirit or energetic body that is us. It’s a living, breathing vehicle that we often not only take for granted but often abuse. Loving yourself means taking care of this beautiful body that you have. Find ways that you love to move in it. Stretching, sweating, dancing, swimming; it feels good to move. Eating food that nourishes and sustains us and tastes yummy. Sleeping well. This is a huge topic, but an important one in loving yourself. Because people notice a healthy body.
4. Recognize yourself
We need to appreciate who we are and what we bring to the table. That self-recognition has a huge part to play in our self-worth and self-love. Ashley Fern writes in Elite Daily: "When you love yourself, you take pride in who you are and what you have to offer. And then when that love does come around, you realize that there was never any need to bend yourself into a pretzel to become something unrecognizable to yourself. You are good enough just as you are. You are more than good enough, you play an important role here in this game called life.
So back to love — do you even want to make someone fall in love with you? Now, I didn’t think so. It’s much more exciting and interesting to love yourself. Surprise and delight meet you around every corner in that journey. And how can the one meant for you resist that?
