6 Subtle Qualities Single Men Find Most Attractive In Women

"You never get a second chance to make a first impression" may sound cliché. But during the first five minutes of meeting a man, he has already formed an opinion of you.

Many times, we wish for the right person to come into our lives and we don't understand why we can never seem to attract them. What exactly are men looking for in a woman? This is a question that seems to elude most single women.

What exactly are men looking for in a woman? Well, for a woman to capture a man's heart, she has these qualities.

Here are 6 subtle qualities single men find incredibly attractive in women.

1. Confidence

Not with a big ego, mind you. But to feel secure in who she is and to assume she's awesome in her own right. That she would remain genuinely interested in finding out what is also awesome about the man she has just met.

Confidence in a woman is incredibly alluring. Because when she outwardly shows how good she feels about herself, she's putting that same positive energy out into the world — not just for herself, but for men who find it attractive.

2. A tasteful sense of humor

She's not shallow and doesn't laugh too often or too long at what may not be funny enough, nor does she agree too quickly before he has expressed any actual points or ideas. Above all, she's not sarcastically funny or making jokes at her date's expense; rather, she's making sure he is in on the joke, too.

She could just be sincere and skip the sharp-edged wit, but what fun would that be? She's a multifaceted woman, after all. And a good sense of humor is a woman's greatest asset.

3. Being fully present

She's focused on what a man is saying, instead of fidgeting with her napkin, her hair, or shuffling through other thoughts such as, "I wonder what he does," "How do I look?" or "Will he be the guy I marry?" She has totally cleared her mind and hears the words of the man she's with instead of being mentally distracted.

Photo: KoolShooters / Pexels

When going on a date, it is essential to be respectful. That means putting your phone away and showing genuine interest in the topic of conversation, especially if there is attraction there.

When she's fully present, she looks at him, really committing to listening. He can feel her attention, her eyes on his lips and her reaction to the words he's saying. There's nothing more romantic than letting the man she's with know that she's totally present with him.

4. Having passion

Another subtle quality that men find incredibly attractive in women is their passion towards something.

She's passionate when sharing her ideas, her hobbies, her job, her art, her family or anything it is that she's into. It doesn't matter what it is that she's conveying; she's letting him know what she wants in life and what she's actively pursuing.

When he hears her passion, he's able to understand her better and also know that she will support whatever it is that he may be passionate about. Maybe she shares a similar passion to him, and that can bring them even closer.

5. Trust in her own opinion

So many women form opinions of men they encounter by what their friends or family may think of him. They mentally invite people to sit on the judge's panel and perhaps disqualify him immediately after they meet.

But this is a serious mistake. Judging someone based on what others say or think means she doesn't give him a chance to know who the real person is.

Many women have the habit of testing the man they meet on their very first date, asking pressing questions or acting like it's a job interview of sorts. Instead, they should give themselves permission to discover what exactly they may like about him, and vice versa.

6. Being well-groomed

Harkening back to being confident in herself, she also expresses how good she feels about herself in her physical appearance. And that's something no man can ignore.

Photo: Orhan Pergel / Pexels

She takes pride in every detail of how she looks — not just the clothes she's wearing or her hair, but little things like well-manicured nails, oral hygiene, and a soft and subtle scent. Most men notice all the little details and appreciate a woman who takes care of her appearance from inside out.

Rani St. Pucchi is a certified transformational life coach, success trainer, image consultant, author, TEDx speaker, and founder of St. Pucchi, the internationally acclaimed Bridal fashion house. She has been featured in Harper’s Bazaar, Town & Country, Medium, Huffington Post, among many other publications.

This article was originally published at Huffington Post. Reprinted with permission from the author.